Scalp Designs Announces the Launch of New and Effective Scalp Micropigmentation in Boston, Massachusetts

STOUGHTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 9, 2018 / The founder of Scalp Designs, a company that offers a revolutionary process called scalp micropigmentation, is pleased to announce that he has launched new services in the Boston, MA area. For people who have experienced hair loss and are interested in learning more about scalp micropigmentation Boston area Scalp Designs is ready and willing to help.

To learn more about scalp micropigmentation and how it works, please check out https://scalpdesigns.com/scalp-micro-pigmentation-boston.

As a spokesperson for Scalp Designs noted, the founder understands that while many men and women suffer from hair loss, they may not have the money to pay for a hair transplant. This knowledge inspired him to launch his company, which involves a specialized procedure that simulates the natural hair follicle look on the scalp, resulting in the appearance of a thicker hairstyle or freshly shaved head.

Now, with the launch of new scalp micropigmentation in Boston, Scalp Designs can help even more people achieve a great look that is easy to maintain.

In addition to hair loss, the new Boston micro scalp pigmentation services can help with covering up scars on the scalp, alopecia, adding density to give the illusion of a fuller head of hair and repairing unattractive hair loss treatments. Also known as a hair tattoo Boston area Scalp Design offers an initial consultation either by phone or in person.

'Scalp pigmentation is an advanced form of tattooing or cosmetic pigmentation that involves injecting pigmentation into the scalp using specialized equipment,' noted the spokesperson, adding that the owner of the micro scalp pigmentation in Boston company is highly skilled and experienced, and special care is given to use inks that match the person's natural hair color.

'Hair loss can often affect the self-esteem and confidence of an individual but with scalp micropigmentation, your confidence can be easily restored leaving you feeling great and looking great too.'

About Scalp Designs:

Scalp Designs was founded in March 2015 and offers a revolutionary and non-invasive, permanent hair loss solution called Scalp Micro Pigmentation. This innovative treatment option is designed to help men and women with hair loss, providing an affordable and low-maintenance option as opposed to the somewhat expensive and ineffective hair transplant option. Scalp Designs also offers Scar Camouflage, helping to effectively conceal all types of scars by filling and subsequently blending them in with surrounding hair. For more information, please visit https://scalpdesigns.com/.

