Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - March 9, 2018) - Peak Positioning Technologies Inc. (CSE: PKK) ("Peak" or the "Company") today announced that members of the Company's executive team will travel to China on March 11, 2018 for a series of meetings with its strategic partners related to the upcoming launch of the Company's financial services subsidiary Asia Synergy Financial Capital ("ASFC").

The Company's Chinese-based executive and senior executives of its strategic partner in ASFC, Jiu Dong Limited ("Jiu Dong"), have been working closely with the Wuxi Municipal Financial Affairs Office to obtain the final approval for the registration of ASFC. Peak's Canadian-based executives have also been involved throughout the process, which the parties have now deemed to be far enough along to start taking concrete measures to prepare for ASFC's first transactions. So the Company's Canadian-based executives will travel to China to discuss ASFC's operational and strategic plans for 2018 and its short-term financial objectives. The talks will also include the planning of an event to be held in Montreal this spring to introduce Jiu Dong's executives to the Canadian investment community while presenting Peak's vision for ASFC and the future of small business lending in China.

Surrender of $1M of Secured Debentures to Exercise Share Purchase Warrants

The Company also announced that on February 7, 2018, $1M of secured debentures was surrendered to exercise share purchase warrants at a price of $0.05 per share pursuant to the private placement that closed on December 15, 2017. The Company therefore issued 20M common shares at a price of $0.05 per share to the debenture holder. This transaction now leaves the Company with a total amount outstanding of $4.65M in secured debentures, reduced by $7.35M from the original amount of $12M.

Update of Peak Website and Executive Summary Presentation

Peak also announced that it has updated its website (http://www.peakpositioning.com) to better reflect the business model first presented to its shareholders in April 2017, in which ASFC is expected to play a pivotal role. The updated website also features Peak's latest corporate executive summary presentation which provides additional information on the Company's subsidiaries and their respective revenue models.

