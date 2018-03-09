

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - WABCO Holdings Inc. (WBC) said that it has appointed Roberto Fioroni as Chief Financial Officer starting by June 6, 2018.



Roberto Fioroni brings to WABCO over 20 years of financial management experience with two leading multinationals, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, and General Electric. In addition to having gained M&A experience, he has held a wide range of finance leadership positions with responsibility across Africa, Europe, North America and the Middle East.



Most recently, he was Vice President, Finance, for Goodyear's Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) business unit. Prior to joining Goodyear in 2009, Fioroni held a number of senior positions during a 13-year career with General Electric. He was latterly Chief Financial Officer (EMEA) for General Electric's Security Division.



