

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Danaher Corp. (DHR) has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Integrated DNA Technologies or IDT, a privately-held provider of high-value consumables for genomics applications in molecular biology, qPCR, next generation sequencing, synthetic biology, gene editing and molecular diagnostics, the two companies said Friday.



Danaher is a manufacturer of professional, medical, industrial and commercial products. The transaction is expected to close mid-year 2018.



IDT's primary business is the manufacturing of custom DNA and RNA oligonucleotides or nucleic acid products serving customers in the academic and biopharmaceutical research, biotechnology, agriculture, clinical diagnostics, and pharmaceutical development end markets.



Founded in 1987 by Joseph Walder, IDT has grown to become a leader in its served markets with more than 1,200 employees and over 100,000 customers worldwide. IDT will operate as a standalone operating company and brand within Danaher's Life Sciences platform.



Rainer Blair, Executive Vice President of Danaher's Life Sciences platform, said, 'IDT expands our presence into the highly attractive genomics market and will help play a central role in accelerating our customers' research and time to market as they develop critical diagnostic tests and potential life-saving therapies. IDT's historical double-digit core revenue growth and strong margins are a testament to the team's commitment to the highest standards of quality, service, and technical expertise.'



