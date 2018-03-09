Global Drug Discovery Informatics Market Expected to Reach a Value of US$ 7.8 Bn by 2025 - Outsourced Informatics to Fuel Market Growth

ALBANY, New York, March 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The global drug discovery informatics market was valued approximately US$ 2.0 Bn in 2016 and is anticipated to register CAGR of over 17.0% from 2017 to 2025 to reach value of approximately US$ 7.8 Bn by 2025, according to a new market report published by Transparency Market Research (TMR) titled "Drug Discovery Informatics Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2017-2025". The report suggests that the cost and time of drug discovery are reduced to a very large extent in comparison with the traditional drug discovery process are spur the demand of drug discovery informatics in the coming years (2017 to 2025). As key players introduce their drug discovery using informatics in developed markets such a North America and Western Europe, these regions are likely to account for dominating share of the global drug discovery informatics market. The increasing number of uses of the drug discovery informatics such as the scientists use it to communicate their ideas with their colleagues in computational chemistry, and biology to design small parallel libraries, and to conduct their own preliminary analysis of interactions between the ligand and receptor in emerging markets such as China and India is likely to boost growth of Asia Pacific drug discovery informatics market at a CAGR of around 20.0% from 2017 to 2025.

Discovery Informatics to Be the Most Promising Product Type to Invest in

The Global Drug Discovery Informatics Market is classified on the basis of product, mode, function, end-user, and region. Based on the product, the market is divided into development informatics, and discovery informatics. The discovery informatics segment dominated the market in terms of revenue in 2016, due to its cost benefits. Development informatics is anticipated to grow during the forecast period owing to the technological advancements in the development informatics. In terms of mode the market can be categorized into outsourced informatics, and in-house informatics. Outsourced informatics is estimated to dominate in terms of revenue in 2016 owing to the rise in collaborations and lead drug discovery projects between pharmaceutical companies, and IT market participants. In-house informatics is anticipated to grow in the coming years due to rise in the awareness regarding the time and cost benefits in the long run for the biotechnological and pharmaceutical companies.

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies to gain Market Share

Based on function the market can be classified into sequencing and target data analysis, docking, lead generation informatics, identification & validation informatics, molecular modeling, and others. Sequencing and target data analysis is estimated to dominate the market in 2016, owing to reduced cost of sequencing informatics. Molecular modeling segment is anticipated to grow during the forecast period owing to the increasing number of applications of small molecules in drug discovery. In terms of end-user the market can be divided into contract research organizations, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, and others. Contract research organizations (CROs) segment is estimated to dominate in 2016, owing to increasing number of CROs all over the world for drug discovery. Pharmaceutical and biotechnological companies segment is anticipated to grow during the forecast period owing to the long term time and cost benefits of the drug discovery informatics.

Asia Pacific to Resister Exponential Growth and Offer Huge Incremental Opportunity

Geographically, the global drug discovery informatics market can be categorized into Latin America, Middle East & Africa, Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. North America held the large market share in 2016, and is anticipated to dominate during the forecast period. The increasing technological advancements in the drug discovery informatics in the region is likely to augment the market of Drug Discovery Informatics in North America. Europe accounted for the second large market share in global drug discovery informatics market defibrillators in terms of revenue in 2016. Rising prevalence of the infectious diseases and cancerous diseases drive the growth in the region. Asia pacific is anticipated to grow at the fastest growth rate during the forecast period. This is attributed to high adoption of drug discovery informatics that has led to major share held by Asia Pacific in the global drug discovery informatics market. Moreover, a large pool of patients with infectious diseases and favorable government initiatives for the health care sector in countries such as Japan, Singapore, and Dubai are likely to present immense opportunities for growth of the market in the region in the next few years. Middle East & Africa and Latin America are expected to grow during the forecast period. Rising awareness regarding the drug discovery informatics in the regions is anticipated to grow the demand for the drug discovery informatics during the forecast period.

Dearth of skilled and experienced professionals to Restrain Global Market Expansion

The rising laboratory informatics such as sharing, and searching of digital discovery information, and electronic lab notebook for the improved storage are driving the growth of the drug discovery informatics. The technological advancements in the drug discovery informatics that are employed by computational informatics are leading to developments in scientific innovation. The cost and time of drug discovery are reduced to a very large extent that drive the growth of the global drug discovery informatics market. However, there are only a few institutions and organizations in the world to train on drugs discovery informatics; moreover, the related experience is low in trained professionals, which in turn has attributed for devaluation of the market, there by restraining growth of global drug discovery informatics market.

Key Players Reflect Strategies such as Collaborations, Partnerships, Merger and Acquisitions

The report also provide profiles of leading players operating in global drug discovery informatics market include Charles River Laboratories International, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, PerkinElmer Inc., Biogen Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Insilico Medicine, Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, Schrödinger, LLC, Albany Molecular Research Inc. (AMRI), and Certara, L.P. These players are adopting the growth strategies that increase their product offerings, strengthen their geographical reach, increase customer base and garner market share. For instance, Thermo Fisher Scientific, one of the global company that offers a wide range of bio-analytical, diagnostics, and laboratories products has in-house drug discovery informatics. Such in-house drug discovery informatics are anticipated to expand in the during the forecast period.

