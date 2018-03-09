Quantzig, a global analytics solutions provider, has announced the completion of their latest patient engagement study on the healthcare industry. A leading healthcare services client wanted to decrease the costs associated with healthcare and increase patient engagement rates. The client wanted to improve the quality of healthcare and enhance the accessibility to health services for all.

According to the patient engagement experts at Quantzig, "Renowned healthcare companies are adopting patient engagement to launch their presence in the market space better."

Today, the healthcare industry is moving toward a patient-centric business model to expand outcomes and experiences of care. With the rising concerns about the accessibility of quality health services and the entry of new market players, healthcare companies have been forced to distribute the best health services and cut down on the costs associated with such services.

The solution presented by Quantzig helped the client to offer consistent health services and create their brand presence in the market space. The client was able to focus on reducing the length of hospitalization and competently overcome poor clinical outcomes.

This patient engagement solution provided benefits that helped the client to:

Engage with their customers and offer products and services

Strike a balance between the resources

This patient engagement solution offered predictive insights on:

Analyzing data on patient health records and improving the engagement of patients with healthcare companies

Enhancing financial and operational efficiency by 15%

