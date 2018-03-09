Active-Investors: EX-Dividend Schedule: Avnet Raised its Dividend by 5.5%; Will Trade Ex-Dividend on March 12, 2018

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / March 09, 2018 / Active-Investors has a free review on Avnet, Inc. (NYSE: AVT) following the Company's announcement that it will begin trading ex-dividend on March 12, 2018. To capture the dividend payout, investors must purchase the stock a day prior to the ex-dividend date that is by latest at the end of the trading session on March 09, 2018. Active-Investors has initiated due-diligence on this dividend stock. Register with us for more free research including the one on AVT:

Dividend Declared

On February 06, 2018, Avnet announced that its Board of Directors approved a 5.5% increase in the quarterly cash dividend to $0.19 per share. The dividend will be paid on March 27, 2018, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on March 13, 2018.

Avnet's indicated dividend represents a yield of 1.74% compared to the average dividend yield of 1.98% for the Services sector. Since the beginning of fiscal 2016, the Company has increased its quarterly dividend more than 11.7% and have returned nearly $221 million to shareholders over the past 10 quarters.

Dividend Insight

Avnet has a dividend payout ratio of 21.9%, which means that the Company spends approximately $0.22 for dividend distribution out of every $1.00 earned. The dividend payout ratio reflects how much amount a company is returning to shareholders versus how much money it is keeping on hand to reinvest in growth, to pay off debt, and/or to add to its cash reserves.

According to analysts' estimates, Avnet is forecasted to report earnings of $3.98 for the next year, WHICH IS more than five times above the Company's annualized dividend of $0.76 per share.

Avnet's cash and cash equivalents at the end of Q2 FY18 ended on December 30, 2017 totaled $589.5 million, while net debt was $1.14 billion with stable leverage ratios. The Company returned $89 million of cash to shareholders via share repurchases and dividends, repurchasing $67.4 million, or 1.7 million shares, in the reported quarter. In Q2 FY18, Avnet generated $69 million of cash from continuing operations, which represents a sequential increase of $197 million. The Company's strong financial position indicates its ability to absorb any fluctuations in earnings and cash flow and to sustain the dividend distribution for a long period.

Recent Development for Avnet

On February 22, 2018, Avnet and IDEMIA (formerly known as OT-Morpho), the global leader in Augmented Identity, announced that they have joined forces to collaborate on the development of a new future-proof cellular connectivity solution that meets the growing communication requirements for Internet of Things (IoT) and Industry 4.0 applications.

The new "plug & play' eUICC (embedded Universal Integrated Circuit Card) and SM-SR (Subscription Management Secure Routing) delivers product future-proofing capability to IoT application solution providers and other businesses. It provides them with the ability to easily choose a mobile network operator without having to manually change the embedded SIM card in their cellular connectivity-based devices, machines, and sensors that are already deployed in the field.

Avnet Silica will be the first division of Avnet to deploy the solution and will manage the delivery, integration, and service operations for an estimated 10,000 industrial customers requiring cellular support services.

Stock Performance Snapshot

March 08, 2018 - At Thursday's closing bell, Avnet's stock marginally dropped 0.89%, ending the trading session at $43.40.

Volume traded for the day: 884.98 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 7.35%; previous three-month period - up 7.59%; past six-month period - up 17.81%; and year-to-date - up 9.54%

After yesterday's close, Avnet's market cap was at $5.23 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 18.80.

The stock has a dividend yield of 1.75%.

The stock is part of the Services sector, categorized under the Electronics Wholesale industry. This sector was up 0.2% at the end of the session.

SOURCE: Active-Investors