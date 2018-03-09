Active-Investors: Wired News - Aptose Biosciences Inked Exclusive License Agreement with OHM Oncology for APL-581

Stock Monitor: ANI Pharma Post Earnings Reporting

Deal Details

As per the agreement terms, Aptose retains reacquisition rights to certain molecules, while OHM has the rights to develop and sublicense all other molecules. Aptose will receive a nominal upfront cash payment and is eligible to receive up to $125 million of additional payments based on the achievement of certain development, regulatory and sales milestones as well as significant royalties on future sales generated from the program.

OHM to Advance the Program to Next Stage and Create Value for Both Organizations

Commenting on the agreement, William G. Rice, Ph.D., Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Aptose, stated that the Company is pleased to formalize a new phase of its partnership with OHM Oncology, which originated in late 2015 from the work performed by its R&D partner LAXAI Life Sciences (LAXAI) on a discovery stage program.

William added that Aptose has every faith that OHM can advance the program to the next stage and create value for both organizations and valuable therapeutics for cancer patients.

Agreement is the Outgrowth of Aptose-LAXAI Collaboration Started in 2015

In November 2015, Aptose announced an exclusive drug discovery partnership with LAXAI Avanti Life Sciences (LALS) for their expertise in next generation epigenetic-based therapies. Under the agreement, LALS was responsible for developing multiple clinical candidates, including optimizing candidates derived from Aptose's relationship with the Moffitt Cancer Center. Aptose owned global rights to all newly discovered candidates characterized and optimized under the collaboration, including all generated intellectual property.

The partnership was strategically formed to leverage Aptose's scientific and clinical expertise in cancer and hematologic diseases to develop mechanistically differentiated and high-value epigenetic drug candidates.

About Aptose Biosciences Inc.

Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, Aptose is a science-driven biotechnology company advancing first-in-class agents to treat life-threatening cancers, such as acute myeloid leukemia (AML), high-risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and other hematologic malignancies. The Company is developing targeted medicines for precision treatment of these diseases based on a patient's specific gene expression signature.

About LAXAI Life Sciences

LAXAI was established in 2007 with a vision to innovate and accelerate the drug discovery campaigns of global pharmaceutical companies. The goal of LAXAI is to provide intelligent solutions to global pharmaceutical and biotechnological companies by providing high quality services with accelerated timelines. LAXAI's client-base includes Biopharmaceutical, Agrochemical, and Specialty Chemical Companies in Europe and the US.

Stock Performance Snapshot

March 08, 2018 - At Thursday's closing bell, Aptose Biosciences' stock declined 6.02%, ending the trading session at $3.12.

Volume traded for the day: 637.45 thousand shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 572.32 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 11.03%; previous three-month period - up 72.38%; past twelve-month period - up 178.57%; and year-to-date - up 39.29%

After yesterday's close, Aptose Biosciences' market cap was at $86.36 million.

The stock is part of the Healthcare sector, categorized under the Biotechnology industry. This sector was up 0.6% at the end of the session.

