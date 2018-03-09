Active-Investors: Free Research Report as ABB Posted Q4 FY17 and Full FY17 Results

Stock Monitor: Broadwind Energy Post Earnings Reporting

Earnings Highlights and Summary

In Q4 FY17, ABB reported total revenues of $9.28 billion, which came in above $8.99 billion in Q4 FY16. However, the Company's revenue numbers for the reported quarter missed market consensus estimates of $9.49 billion. The Company's orders increased to $8.48 billion in Q4 FY17 from $8.28 billion in the prior year's same quarter. The Company's sales of products revenues were $7.45 billion in Q4 FY17 compared to $7.34 billion in Q4 FY16. Moreover, the Company's sales of services and other revenues amounted to $1.83 billion in Q4 FY17, up from $1.65 billion in Q4 FY16.

The industrial automation Company posted a net income attributable to common shareholders of $393 million, or $0.18 per diluted share, in Q4 FY17 compared to $425 million, or $0.20 per diluted share, in Q4 FY16. Meanwhile, the Company's operational net income came in at $698 million, or $0.33 per diluted share, in Q4 FY17 compared to $711 million, or $0.33 per diluted share, in Q4 FY16. Moreover, Wall Street had expected the Company to report an operational net income of $0.25 per diluted share.

For the full year FY17, the Zurich, Switzerland-based Company's total revenues stood at $34.31 billion versus $33.83 billion a year ago. The Company's orders were $33.39 billion in FY17 versus $33.38 billion in FY16. The Company reported an operational net income of $2.67 billion, or $1.25 per diluted share, in FY17 compared to $2.78 billion, or $1.29 per diluted share, in FY16.

Operational Metrics

The Company's cost of sales of products increased to $5.53 billion in Q4 FY17 from $5.45 billion in Q4 FY16. The Company's cost of services and other revenues were $1.13 billion in Q4 FY17 versus $1.03 billion in the last year's comparable quarter. The Company's gross profit came in at $2.63 billion in the reported quarter, up from $2.52 billion in Q4 FY16. The Company's selling, general, and administrative expenses (SG&A) also increased to $1.53 billion in Q4 FY17 from $1.39 billion in Q4 FY16. The Company's income from operations stood at $612 million in Q4 FY17 versus $678 million in Q4 FY16. Furthermore, the Company's operational earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) came in at $1.02 billion, or 10.9% of operational revenues, in Q4 FY17 versus $1.06 billion, or 11.7% of operational revenues, in Q4 FY16.

Division Performance

During Q4 FY17, ABB's Electrification Products division's revenues grew to $2.70 billion from $2.63 billion in the last year's corresponding quarter. Furthermore, the division reported operational EBITDA of $398 million, or 14.7% of division revenues, in Q4 FY17 compared to $351 million, or 13.3% of division revenues, in Q4 FY16.

ABB's Robotics and Motion division's revenues increased to $2.19 billion in Q4 FY17 from $1.99 billion in the prior year's same quarter. However, the division's operational EBITDA fell to $236 million, or 10.8% of division revenues, in Q4 FY17 from $278 million, or 13.9% of division revenues, in Q4 FY16.

ABB's Industrial Automation division's revenues were $2.01 billion in Q4 FY17 versus $1.75 billion in the year ago comparable quarter. Additionally, the division's operational EBITDA came in at $299 million, or 14.8% of division revenues, in Q4 FY17 compared to $264 million, or 15.2% of division revenues, in Q4 FY16.

ABB's Power Grids division's revenues fell to $2.81 billion in Q4 FY17 from $2.95 billion in the prior year's corresponding quarter. Moreover, the division's operational EBITDA declined to $222 million, or 7.8% of division revenues, in Q4 FY17 from $317 million, or 10.7% of division revenues, in Q4 FY16.

Cash Matters and Balance Sheet

ABB generated cash from operating activities of $1.87 billion in the reported period compared to $1.43 billion in Q4 FY16. The Company ended the quarter with a cash and cash equivalents balance of $4.53 billion versus $3.64 billion as on December 31, 2016. Furthermore, the Company's long-term debt stood at $6.71 billion as on December 31, 2017, versus $5.80 billion as on December 31, 2016.

Stock Performance Snapshot

March 08, 2018 - At Thursday's closing bell, ABB's stock marginally climbed 0.70%, ending the trading session at $24.36.

Volume traded for the day: 1.81 million shares.

Stock performance in the previous six-month period - up 2.44%; and past twelve-month period - up 8.07%

After yesterday's close, ABB's market cap was at $53.20 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 23.63.

The stock has a dividend yield of 3.12%.

The stock is part of the Industrial Goods sector, categorized under the Diversified Machinery industry. This sector was up 0.5% at the end of the session.

SOURCE: Active-Investors