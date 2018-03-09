Valid from January 1st 2018, Nasdaq introduces the following updates and changes to rebate models for Market Makers. The change is applicable for account holders who are associated as quoters on the fixed income derivatives markets and who have entered into the DMC agreement:



Introduction of a maximum yearly fee of SEK 3 million (DKK 3 million / EUR 300 000 / NOK 3 million) on Generic Rates Instruments*



The maximum yearly fee will replace current rebate models on these instruments.



When a clearing account has reached the maximum yearly fee, clearing of Generic Rates Instruments will be free of charge for the remainder of the year.



The maximum fee is valid for one year (January 1st to December 31st) at a time and the level may be reviewed and amended when entering a new time period.



The changes are reflected in appendix 3.A. Market Maker Fee list of the Rules and regulations.



*Generic Rates Instruments are defined as Interest Rate Swaps, Overnight Index Swaps and Generic Forward Rate Agreements (FRA)



FOR MORE INFORMATION ABOUT THESE CHANGES PLEASE SEE ATTACHED PDF



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=667864