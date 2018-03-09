Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 9, 2018) - CHC Student Housing Corp. (TSXV: CHC) ("CHC" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Simon Nyilassy has been appointed President and Chief Executive Officer and Harry Atterton has been appointed Chief Financial Officer.

Simon Nyilassy is the founder of Marigold and Associates, which he founded in October 2015, and through which he will provide his services to CHC. He has extensive experience as a real estate executive and leader with an in-depth understanding of capital and real estate markets. Prior to founding Marigold and Associates, he served as the President and CEO of Regal Lifestyle Communities Inc. from April 2012 until October 2015 and the President and CEO of Calloway REIT from July 2005 until May 2011. Mr. Nyilassy also previously served as an Executive Vice-President, Finance and Treasury of FirstPro Shopping Centres group of companies from November 2000 to July 2005 and as an Executive Vice-President of Finance and Administration of Smartcentres Group of Companies from 2000 to 2005. He has been an independent trustee of Partners Real Estate Investment Trust since June 17, 2015. Mr. Nyilassy also served as a director of Regal Lifestyle Communities Inc. He served as a trustee of Calloway REIT from November 6, 2003 to August 8, 2011. Mr. Nyilassy is a Chartered Accountant and has a Bachelor of Science Degree from the University of Warwick.

Harry Atterton is a principal of Marigold and Associates, through which he will provide his services to CHC. His 35-year career has been spent focusing on accounting, finance and operational financial management. Starting at Deloitte, Harry developed extensive knowledge and experience in a variety of industries in the areas of finance, consulting and merger and acquisitions. He then joined, as Chief Financial Officer, a TSX listed income trust (Macquarie Power and Infrastructure Income Fund) that invested in infrastructure, including long term care and retirement homes. Playing key roles in M&A and operational management, Harry and the executive team completed several significant acquisitions. This resulted in an increase in the value of the income trust by over 100%. Harry then moved on to work on the successful initial public offering of Regal Lifestyle Communities Inc., a company focused on creating a portfolio of retirement homes. As Chief Financial Officer of Regal, Harry led the creation and development of a corporate reporting and operational team. As part of the senior management team, he worked to double the size of Regal's portfolio, prior its acquisition by a significant industry player in 2015.

The appointments of Mr. Nyilassy and Mr. Atterton are subject to acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange.

With the appointment of Mr. Nyilassy as President and Chief Executive Officer, Andrew ("Drew") Coles is no longer acting as Interim President and Chief Executive Officer of CHC but remains a director of the Company.

About CHC Student Housing Corp.

CHC Student Housing Corp. is an owner and operator of student housing properties located in proximity to universities in primary and well understood secondary markets.

