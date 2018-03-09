Spring Hope, North Carolina--(Newsfile Corp. - March 9, 2018) - Hemp, Inc. (OTC PINK: HEMP), a global leader in the industrial hemp industry with the largest hemp mill in the western hemisphere, today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary Hemp University, LLC's first educational symposium event of the year, "Growing Hemp for Profit," on Saturday, March 10, 2018, is nearly sold out, with nearly 95% of maximum allowed participants already registered.

The event will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn in Charlotte, North Carolina. Attendees will be able to participate in three training sessions that will focus on growing, cannabidiol (CBD) oil extracting, and hemp farming economics. In 2017, the first year hemp was legal to grow in North Carolina, Hemp University hosted five sold-out symposiums in northeast North Carolina and had a total of over 800 attendees.

"We identified a need for an industrial hemp educational event in Charlotte after receiving numerous inquiries about farming hemp and manufacturing hemp-derived CBD from residents living in this area," said Hemp, Inc., CEO Bruce Perlowin. "We have seen how the decrease in profitability of tobacco farming has compromised the family farm, leading many to abandon generations-long businesses in search of different employment in more urban settings. We are proud to be on the forefront of the industrial hemp movement and look forward to sharing that experience and expertise with the people of Charlotte."

The Hemp University is one of Hemp, Inc.'s powerful tools in educating and training farmers who are growing hemp for the company this year. In fact, Hemp, Inc. reported in a previous press release that it is also set to grow up to 25,000 acres of industrial hemp this year thus making North Carolina the "Epicenter of the Industrial Hemp Industry." According to Hemp, Inc. representatives, the 25,000 acres to be grown are more than what the entire country grew last year alone. The large amount of acreage is expected to improve farmer profitability as well as boost the overall economy by opening up new revenue streams in the marketplace for buyers and farmers seeking higher quality products.

Growing up to 25,000 acres of hemp is no small feat. It takes an army of farmers to grow that many acres and according to Perlowin, they plan to double that number every year. This is why the education and training components are so important. Hemp, Inc.'s Hemp University is the only forum in America that has the tools, trainers, and educators, in one spot, to accomplish this task.

The hemp industry is projected to grow 700% and hit $1.8 billion by 2020, according to Hemp Business Journal. This statistic includes the all-natural, non-psychoactive CBD that is derived from the industrial hemp plant. Hemp, Inc. announced Nov. 2, 2017 the delivery of its advanced CBD hemp oil extraction post processing equipment, thus completing the Company's hemp oil extraction infrastructure.

Rick Rainbolt, President and Co-Founder of Hemp University, LLC, said, "Hemp University began with a mission to help landowners and farmers add a profitable income stream to their business through the addition of industrial hemp to their crop rotation. As we kick off our educational symposium this year in Charlotte, we look forward to educating attendees about the economics of growing hemp in three main categories: hemp for fiber, hemp for seeds, and hemp for CBD."

ABOUT HEMP, INC.

With a deep-rooted social and environmental mission at its core, Hemp, Inc. seeks to build a business constituency for the American small farmer, the American veteran, and other groups experiencing the ever-increasing disparity between tapering income and soaring expenses. As a leader in the industrial hemp industry with ownership of the largest commercial multi-purpose industrial hemp processing facility in North America, Hemp, Inc. believes there can be tangible benefits reaped from adhering to a corporate social responsibility plan.

