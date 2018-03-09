At the request of Zutec Holding AB (publ), 559136-0317 Zutec Holding AB (publ) shares will be traded on First North as from March 15, 2018.



Short name: ZUTEC -------------------------------------------------------------- Number of shares in the company: 5,000,000 -------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0010869487 -------------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 -------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 150927 -------------------------------------------------------------- ADT Value: 400,000 EUR -------------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 559136-0317 -------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 -------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table/230 -------------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: FNSE -------------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK --------------------------------------------------------------



Classification



Code Name ---------------- 9000 Technology ---------------- 9500 Technology ----------------



This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Remium Nordic Holding AB. For further information, please call Remium Nordic Holding AB on +46 8 454 32 17.