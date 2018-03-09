

SAN DIEGO (dpa-AFX) - Broadcom Limited (AVGO) said, in a letter to Members of Congress regarding its offer to acquire Qualcomm Inc. (QCOM), that it is committed to making the United States the global leader in 5G by focusing resources and strengthening leadership in this area. Any notion that a combined Broadcom-Qualcomm would slash funding or cede leadership in 5G is completely unfounded. In addition, Broadcom will not sell any critical national security assets to any foreign companies. Of course, any dispositions of assets to foreign buyers would be themselves subject to CFIUS review.



Broadcom is also pledging to create a new $1.5 billion fund with a focus on innovation to train and educate the next generation of RF engineers in the United States. This will ensure America's continued leadership in future wireless technology.



Broadcom also said it will work closely with the United States government as it drives to achieve and sustain this global leadership in 5G and beyond.



According to Broadcom, Qualcomm faces a number of challenges that hamper its role in developing 5G. One is that it has been funding its R&D with licensing revenue derived from predatory and anticompetitive practices that have put it at odds with customers and antitrust regulators around the world. There is no truth to Qualcomm's argument that its anticompetitive licensing practices are needed to fund a robust R&D effort.



Meanwhile, Broadcom said it funds its R&D through lawful practices, and has a rich and ongoing legacy of innovation, which drives its leading core franchises and delivers shareholder returns that are eight times those of Qualcomm over the past five years.



Broadcom said, 'Ninety percent of Broadcom's shareholders are in the United States; in fact, we are largely owned by the same United States institutional investors that own Qualcomm. More than half of Broadcom's total workforce is in the United States, across more than 25 states, including Texas, Colorado, California and Pennsylvania. When we complete our acquisition of Qualcomm, we expect to have more than 25,000 employees in the United States, working to make Broadcom the leading communication semiconductor company in the world.'



Broadcom noted that it is currently managed from its headquarters in San Jose, California. Today, it is in the final stages of redomiciling to the United States, and expect this process will be completed no later than May 6, 2018. From base here, each year it will invest $3 billion in research and engineering and $6 billion in manufacturing, resulting in more high-paying tech jobs in the United States. Due to this move, it will also pay hundreds of millions of dollars in additional taxes to the United States. This is the right move because Broadcom is an American company in all respects but its legal domicile.



Broadcom said, 'The bottom line is that a combined, American Broadcom-Qualcomm will be a more focused and stronger champion for sustained United States leadership in 5G than a standalone Qualcomm, an outcome that strongly supports America's national security interests.'



