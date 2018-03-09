Orient Capital to Webcast Main Stage Presentations at Master Investor Show 2018

LONDON, March 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

One of the global leaders in investor relations communications, Orient Capital, is to collaborate with Master Investor Show as Main Stage Webcasting Partner - extending the reach of the event to a worldwide audience of corporate investors. Taking place on 17 March at the Business Design Centre, London, the event's Main Stage line-up will include talks by public companies, fund managers, research providers and market commentators. The webcasting partnership will support Orient Capital's mission in enabling public companies to engage with shareholders and the wider investment community.

The Main Stage line-up includes:

TOTAL S.A.; the world's 4th largest global oil and gas company. Budapest Stock Exchange; Central and Eastern Europe's second most liquid stock market. Fidelity International; the world-renowned provider of investment solutions. QuotedData; the award-winning sponsored research house.

The webcasting partnership aims to extend the reach of show content, and is primarily aimed at the corporate audiences of Orient Capital and Master Investor.

James Hudson, Partnership Manager of Master Investor, commented: "Securing Orient Capital as official Main Stage Webcasting Partner is a fantastic coup! We look forward to engaging with a global audience of corporate investors on the day of our show and in future events."

Now in its 16th year, Master Investor Show is today established as a leading event in the Investor Relations calendar of British and foreign companies. Over 100 corporate exhibitors connect with thousands of private investors throughout the day and an even larger audience across Master Investor's digital media platform.

Edward Kivell, Sales Manager at Orient Capital, commented: "Having followed Master Investor for many years, we are extremely proud to be the official Main Stage Webcasting Partner. Our main focus as a webcaster, are corporate results, management videos, events and capital market days, we are very excited to be working on a project the size of Master Investor Show."

Orient Capital will webcast the first Main Stage presentation from 10.30am onwards via their media platform, here: http://webcast.openbriefing.com/master-investor-2018/

About Master Investor Ltd.

Master Investor Ltd. is an investment media and events company that delivers independent, financial commentary and analysis to UK private investors. The company operates the yearly Master Investor Show, an event introducing its 5000+ private investor audience to companies they can invest into. It offers its clients opportunities to generate leads to an audience with significant investable funds.

http://www.masterinvestor.co.uk/show

About Orient Capital

Orient Capital is a global leader Investor Relations support service. We specialise in share ownership analysis, equity market intelligence, investor communication/webcasting, shareholder management technology, global bondholder analysis, institutional targeting & investor perception work. We are the largest analyser of share registers globally. We help listed companies identify and track their shareholders, as well as their behaviour, using either local ownership disclosure provisions or our own proprietary methodologies.

Contact: James Hudson - James.Hudson@masterinvestor.co.uk