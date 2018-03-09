Active-Investors: Free Post Earnings Research Report: DXC's Revenues Soared 222%; Adjusted EPS Surged 48%

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / March 09, 2018 / Active-Investors.com has just released a free earnings report on DXC Technology Co. (NYSE: DXC) ("DXC"). If you want access to this report all you need to do is sign up now by clicking the following link www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=DXC. The Company reported its third quarter fiscal 2018 operating and financial results on February 07, 2018. The end-to-end IT Services Company surpassed earnings estimates. Register today and get access to over 1000 Free Research Reports by joining our site below:

Earnings Highlights and Summary

In May 2016, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. announced the spin-off of its Enterprise Services business, and its subsequent merger with Computer Sciences Corp.'s businesses. The transaction closed on April 01, 2017, with the new organization named DXC Technology Co.

For the third quarter of the fiscal year 2018, representing the period from October 01 through December 31, 2017, DXC's revenues soared to $6.19 billion compared to $1.92 billion in Q3 FY17. The Company's revenue numbers fell short of analysts' estimates of $6.23 billion.

During Q3 FY18, DXC's income before income taxes was $438 million compared to $50 million in Q3 FY17. The Company's reported quarter results included restructuring costs of $213 million; transaction and integration-related costs of $94 million; amortization of acquired intangibles of $149 million; and pension and OPEB actuarial and settlement gains of $17 million. The Company's reported quarter non-GAAP income before income taxes was $877 million in Q3 FY18 compared to $589 million on a pro-forma combined Company basis in the year ago same period.

DXC's net income was $779 million, or $2.68 per diluted share, in Q3 FY18 compared to $37 million, or $0.21 per diluted share, in Q3 FY17. The Company's reported quarter results included restructuring costs of $0.56 per share; pension and OPEB actuarial and settlement gains of $0.05 per share; transaction and integration-related costs of $0.23 per share; amortization of acquired intangible assets of $0.36 per share; and tax adjustments related to the US tax reform of $1.63 per share.

For Q3 FY18, DXC's non-GAAP diluted earnings per share (EPS) were $2.15, up 48% compared to $1.45 in Q3 FY17. The Company's diluted EPS beat Wall Street's estimates of $1.99.

Segment Results

During Q3 FY18, DXC's Global Business Services (GBS) segment's revenues surged 121% to $2.32 billion compared to $1.05 billion in Q3 FY17. Excluding the impact of purchase price accounting, the segment's revenues decreased 6.6% y-o-y in constant currency on a pro-forma combined Company basis, reflecting headwinds in traditional application services, partially offset by a growth in the Company's Enterprise Applications and Business Process Services businesses. The segment's profit margin was 18.6% in the reported quarter, up from 13.9% on a pro forma combined Company basis in the prior year's same quarter, reflecting ongoing cost actions in the business. The segment's new business awards were $3.3 billion in Q3 FY18.

For Q3 FY18, DXC's Global Infrastructure Services (GIS) segment's revenues totaled $3.15 billion compared to $871 million in Q3 FY17. Excluding the impact of purchase price accounting, the segment's revenues fell 6.8% on a y-o-y basis in constant currency on a pro forma combined Company basis, reflecting headwinds in the legacy infrastructure business, partially offset by client transformations leveraging digital offerings in Cloud and Security. The segment's profit margin was 14.7% in the reported quarter, up from 9.5% on a pro-forma combined Company basis in Q3 FY17, reflecting cost actions and process automation. The segment's new business awards were $2.2 billion in Q3 FY18.

DXC's United States Public Sector (USPS) segment's revenues totaled $726 million in Q3 FY18. Excluding the impact of purchase price accounting, the segment's revenues dropped 11.9% y-o-y on a pro forma combined Company basis, reflecting the benefit of a large one-time contract reset during Q3 FY17. The segment's profit margin was 15.2% in the reported quarter, up from 11.6% on a pro-forma combined Company basis in the prior year's comparable quarter. The segment's new business awards were $527 million in Q3 FY18.

Cash Matters

During Q3 FY18, DXC's net cash provided by operating activities was $999 million compared to $563 million in Q3 FY17. The Company's adjusted free cash flow was $686 million in the reported quarter.

During Q3 FY18, DXC returned $51 million to shareholders, consisting of common stock dividends.

Stock Performance Snapshot

March 08, 2018 - At Thursday's closing bell, DXC Technology's stock was marginally up 0.75%, ending the trading session at $103.17.

Volume traded for the day: 2.29 million shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 1.59 million shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 7.54%; previous three-month period - up 11.09%; past twelve-month period - up 50.42%; and year-to-date - up 8.71%

After yesterday's close, DXC Technology's market cap was at $29.38 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 52.66.

The stock has a dividend yield of 0.70%.

The stock is part of the Technology sector, categorized under the Information Technology Services industry. This sector was up 0.5% at the end of the session.

