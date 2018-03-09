

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - FMC Corp. (FMC) announced that Paul Graves, executive vice president and CFO, has been appointed CEO for the new, publicly traded lithium materials company, which will be created by separating FMC's lithium business in the second half of 2018. Gilberto Antoniazzi, CFO for FMC Agricultural Solutions, has been appointed CFO for the new lithium materials company. Andrew Sandifer, FMC vice president and treasurer, has been appointed CFO and treasurer for FMC Corporation.



Tom Schneberger, vice president and global business director of FMC Lithium, has been named chief operating officer for the new lithium materials company. Pierre Brondeau will serve as chairman of the board of the new lithium materials company. He will continue to lead FMC Corporation as president, CEO and chairman.



'Preparations to separate our lithium business are progressing very well, with an expected IPO in the second half of 2018. It is important that we have a strong executive team in place well in advance of the IPO,' said Brondeau.



