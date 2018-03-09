Avast Business recognized in 20 Coolest Endpoint Security Vendors category

Avast, the global leader in digital security products, today announced that CRN has recognized Avast as one of 20 Coolest Endpoint Security Vendors in its 2018 Security 100 list. The annual lineup from CRN, a brand of The Channel Company, includes the most innovative and effective endpoint security offerings that work to safeguard enterprise, SMB, and consumer ecosystems from the growing cyber risk landscape.

The Security 100 List provides insight into the rapidly evolving security market for solution providers and channel partners looking to improve and expand their security offerings. The 20 Coolest Endpoint Security Vendors are selected by the CRN editorial team for their cutting-edge development and outstanding products and services.

Avast Business Endpoint Security Portfolio has been recognized for its comprehensive antivirus and management offerings for SMBs and channel partners looking to simplify and optimize their endpoint security. Available for Windows and Mac operating systems, Avast's three-tiered endpoint security solutions provide simple and accessible management consoles via Cloud or on-premise, giving businesses full control over and visibility into threat environments. Other features include identity protection, password management, data protection services, and full endpoint protection.

"SMBs need powerful security to protect them from the latest threats, including artificial intelligence (AI) based hacking and attacks on Internet of Things (IoT) devices," said Kevin Chapman, senior vice president and general manager of Avast Business. "Our Avast Business Endpoint Security portfolio offers customized solutions that take the complexity out of protecting businesses in today's rapidly expanding threat landscape. This makes it easy for businesses to monitor and prevent security breaches, cybercrime, and the downtime and damage that can result."

"Our SMB clients recognize the landscape is changing and know they need to be prepared, but they're not ready for the price tag," said Eric D. Gorman, co-founder and CTO, Integrated Enterprise Solutions Inc. "The Avast Business portfolio has enabled us to elevate our level of service for small businesses and deliver affordable, easy-to-use security. With strong device, data and identity protection and network management all in one platform, we can proactively stay ahead of SMB threats and deliver enterprise-grade security very cost effectively."

Supported by advanced machine learning and AI technologies, Avast's endpoint security offerings are powered by over hundreds of millions of endpoints, making it one of the world's largest threat detection networks.

The Security 100 list will be featured in the April 2018 issue of CRN and can be viewed online at www.crn.com/security100.

