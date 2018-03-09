Quantzig, a global analytics solutions provider, has announced the completion of their most recent whitepaper on the benefits of real-world evidence in the healthcare industry Real world evidence studies are used to understand clinical practice patterns and epidemiology of diseases, and to make implications related to the product's long-term safety, relative efficiency, and product differentiation strategies.

It is the real-world data that offers precise information associated with a patient's treatment and its development. Even though real-world evidence based on real-world data is neither a solution nor a replacement for clinical trials, it is expected to bring significant changes to the healthcare industry. Also, we predicted improvements in the methodologies and regulatory sciences related to its use with the growing applications of RWE. Therefore, to help companies better understand the applications of RWE, Quantzig has listed some of the benefits of real-world evidence in the healthcare industry.

According to the real world evidence experts at Quantzig, "When insights derived from RWE are used aptly it may help to accelerate innovation in the healthcare sector renovate patient care globally."

Benefits of real-world evidence in the healthcare industry:

Better healthcare outcomes The real-world data obtained from patient health records can be used to improve the quality of the healthcare services offered to the patients by all the healthcare organizations. Healthcare companies can also increase the efficiency of their drug development process with the aid of RWE-based data.

The real-world data obtained from patient health records can be used to improve the quality of the healthcare services offered to the patients by all the healthcare organizations. Healthcare companies can also increase the efficiency of their drug development process with the aid of RWE-based data. Offers new healthcare insights RWE is collected from different sources of data and helps in obtaining many insights. For example, firms can learn that a slightly less efficient but suggestively cheap medicine is the most cost-effective option for a particular patient populace. RWE can also provide meaningful perceptions into disease epidemiology.

RWE is collected from different sources of data and helps in obtaining many insights. For example, firms can learn that a slightly less efficient but suggestively cheap medicine is the most cost-effective option for a particular patient populace. RWE can also provide meaningful perceptions into disease epidemiology. Increases ROI for pharma companies - RWE can help in speeding up the process of developing new drugs, provide provable evidence to payers and support pharma firm in distinguishing their brand in the healthcare industry. So, the insights offered by RWE delivers abundant benefits to pharmaceutical firms.

