Institutional Limited Partners Association: ILPA Names Steven Nelson as Chief Executive Officer

WASHINGTON and TORONTO, March 09, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Institutional Limited Partners Association (ILPA) today announced the appointment of Steven Nelson as Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Nelson brings 20 years of global experience serving endowments, foundations, pensions and family offices at Cambridge Associates where he has held numerous leadership roles including his most recent position as Chief Operating Officer. Mr. Nelson was named after an extensive and effective search process led by Toronto-based Arlington Partners International. He will officially assume his ILPA role on March 26, 2018, based out of the organization's Washington, DC office.

"Steve Nelson brings an authentic and collaborative leadership style to our Board of Directors and team," said Tanya Carmichael, Managing Director, Global Funds, Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan and Chair of the ILPA Board of Directors. "His strong strategic planning, business building background and vision for the organization will be an incredible asset to our membership, which continues to grow substantially. Together, we are looking forward to an exciting future."

Mr. Nelson brings years of experience within the private equity industry, serving key ILPA member segments at Cambridge Associates. As COO of Cambridge, Mr. Nelson was responsible for global business operations, and in prior roles was Co-Head of Global Consulting, leading the firm's investment advisory practice and the growth for Asia Pacific. He takes the helm of ILPA at a time of significant expansion for the Association which has had double digit percentage increases in membership for the last three consecutive years.

"It is a thrill and honor to be joining an organization that has contributed so greatly to the global private equity community over the past two decades," said Nelson. "The unique role ILPA plays in delivering top tier education and advocacy as well as meaningful resources and events to limited partners around the world has never been more critical. Together with the ILPA Board and an exceptionally talented professional staff, I am eager to increase the impact of existing programming, expand where we have the opportunity to add real value, and ultimately, drive even better investment outcomes for our members."

About the Institutional Limited Partners Association (ILPA)

The Institutional Limited Partners Association (ILPA) engages, empowers and connects limited partners to maximize their performance on an individual, institutional and collective basis. With more than 450 member institutions representing over $2 trillion USD of private equity assets under management, ILPA is the only global organization dedicated exclusively to advancing the interests of LPs and their beneficiaries through best-in-class education, research, advocacy and events. For more information, please visit ILPA.org.

