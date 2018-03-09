Crown Bioscience Inc.: Crown Bioscience to Showcase Scientific Expertise at Cambridge UK Symposium: Preclinical Evaluation of Novel Immunotherapies

SAN DIEGO, March 09, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crown Bioscience (http://www.crownbio.com/), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Crown Bioscience International (TWSE:6554) and a global drug discovery and development services company providing translational platforms to advance oncology, inflammation, cardiovascular and metabolic disease research, announces it will host its annual Cambridge UK symposium on Thursday, March 15th at The Cambridge Building, Babraham Research Campus.

The scientific symposium, entitled "Perspectives on Oncology Drug Discovery; Immuno-Oncology and the Next Generation", will bring together some of the most influential names in preclinical oncology drug discovery. Distinguished speakers from various multinational pharmaceutical and European biotech companies will present data describing how their latest research efforts provide innovative, unique solutions to advance immunotherapeutics and preclinical pharmacology evaluation.

"I look forward to welcoming the scientific community to our 4th annual Cambridge UK Symposium", said Dr. Sebastian Dempe, CrownBio's Executive Director UK and European business unit. "Immuno-oncology and its preclinical modeling has become a tremendously important focus in cancer research. This year's symposium promises to provide an excellent opportunity for networking and scientific discussions around the latest advances in immuno-oncology research."

Register to attend the symposium here, http://bit.ly/CrownBio_Cambridge18 (http://bit.ly/CrownBio_Cambridge18)

About Crown Bioscience Inc.

Crown Bioscience (http://www.crownbio.com/)is a global drug discovery and development solutions company providing translational platforms to advance oncology, inflammation and metabolic disease research. With an extensive portfolio of relevant models and predictive tools, Crown Bioscience enables clients to deliver superior clinical candidates.

