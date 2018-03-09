Nasdaq Riga on March 9, 2018 received application from AS "Attistibas finanšu institucija Altum" requesting listing of bonds, that were issued based on the bond offering program:



ISIN Nominal value Issue amount Currency Maturity date LV0000880037 1 000 10 000 000 EUR 07.03.2025



Nasdaq Riga Management board's resolution on listing will be made public immediately after it has been made.



Attached: AS "Attistibas finanšu institucija Altum" Base Prospectus of Bond Offer Program and Final Terms.



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=667870