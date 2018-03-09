London stocks were still little changed by midday on Friday, with investors erring on the side of caution ahead of the non-farm payrolls report, as data revealed that the UK construction sector suffered its biggest monthly drop in six years in January. The FTSE 100 was flat at 7,202.61, while the pound was up 0.1% against the dollar and the euro at 1.3823 and 1.1232, respectively. Data released earlier by the Office for National Statistics showed construction output declined 3.4% in January from ...

