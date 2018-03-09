Rate-setters in Tokyo kept all their main policy settings unchanged following their meeting on Friday, with Bank of Japan chief Haruhiko Kuroda stressing that there would be no change in policy until its 2% inflation target was met. "We're not thinking at all about weakening the degree of easing, or changing the current monetary easing policy framework, before we achieve 2%," Kuroda reportedly said following a press conference in Tokyo. Japanese 'core' consumer prices, which exclude those for ...

