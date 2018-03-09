Active-Investors: Free Post Earnings Research Report: Twitter Delivered GAAP Profitability for the First Time

Stock Monitor: CafePress Post Earnings Reporting

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / March 09, 2018 / Active-Investors.com has just released a free earnings report on Twitter, Inc. (NYSE: TWTR). If you want access to this report all you need to do is sign up now by clicking the following link www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=TWTR. The Company reported its fourth quarter fiscal 2017 and full fiscal year 2017 operating and financial results on February 07, 2018. The social media Company achieved its highest ever GAAP net income, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted EBITDA margins in the reported quarter. Register today and get access to over 1000 Free Research Reports by joining our site below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg

Active-Investors.com is currently working on the research report for CafePress Inc. (NASDAQ: PRSS), which also belongs to the Technology sector as the Company Twitter. Do not miss out and become a member today for free to access this upcoming report at:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=PRSS

Active-Investors.com is focused on giving you timely information and the inside line on companies that matter to you. This morning, Twitter most recent news is on our radar and our team decided to put out a fantastic report on the company that is now available for free below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=TWTR

Earnings Highlights and Summary

During Q4 2017, Twitter reported revenues of $732 million, reflecting an increase of 2% compared to $717 million in Q4 2016. The Company's revenues grew 8%, excluding the approximately $40 million y-o-y impact from the TellApart product, which was fully deprecated in Q4 2017. Twitter's reported quarter revenue growth was driven by continued strong engagement growth, improved revenue features, improved ROI, and better sales execution. The Company's revenue numbers topped analysts' estimates of $686.1 million.

During Q4 2017, Twitter's adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) were $308 million, or 42% of total revenues, compared to $215 million, or 30% of total revenues, in Q4 2016.

For Q4 2017, Twitter's GAAP net income was $91 million, representing GAAP diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.12. This compares to a GAAP net loss of $167 million, and GAAP diluted loss per share of 0.23 in Q4 2016. The Company's non-GAAP net income was $141 million, or $0.19 per diluted share, in the reported quarter compared to $78 million, or $0.11 per diluted share, in the prior year's same quarter. Twitter's EPS beat Wall Street's estimates of $0.14.

For the full fiscal year 2017, Twitter's total revenues dropped 3% to $2.4 billion compared to $2.5 billion in FY16. Excluding the full-year y-o-y impact from the deprecated TellApart product of $82 million, the Company's revenues were approximately flat compared to the year ago same period.

For FY17, Twitter's GAAP net loss narrowed to $108 million, or $0.15 loss per diluted share, compared to a GAAP net loss of $457 million, or $0.65 loss per diluted share, in FY16.

Operating Results

During Q4 2017, Twitter's advertising revenues totaled $644 million, reflecting an increase of 1% on a y-o-y basis. The Company's owned-and-operated advertising revenues jumped 7% to $593 million on a y-o-y basis in the reported quarter. For Q4 2017, Twitter's data licensing and other revenues totaled $87 million, representing an increase of 10% compared to Q4 2016.

During Q4 2017, Twitter's total ad engagements were up 75% on a y-o-y basis, while cost per engagement (CPE) was down 42% from the year earlier comparable quarter.

For Q4 2017, Twitter's average monthly active usage (MAU) was 330 million, reflecting an increase of 4% on a y-o-y basis, and flat compared to the previous quarter. The Company's reported quarter MAU was impacted by seasonality and the change to Safari's third-party app integration, which affected approximately 2 million MAU in Q4 2017, as well as increased information quality efforts, which comprised of the Company's overall efforts to reduce malicious activity on the service, inclusive of spam, malicious automation, and fake accounts.

During Q4 2017, Twitter's daily active usage (DAU) grew 12% y-o-y, marking its fifth consecutive quarter of double-digit growth.

Cash Matters

For FY17, Twitter's GAAP net cash provided by operating activities was $831 million compared to $763 million in FY16. The Company's annual capital expenditure fell 12% on a y-o-y basis to approximately $281 million.

Twitter generated $550 million in annual adjusted free cash flow compared to $444 million in FY16, and ended the year with $4.4 billion in cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities.

Stock Performance Snapshot

March 08, 2018 - At Thursday's closing bell, Twitter's stock fell 2.54%, ending the trading session at $34.85.

Volume traded for the day: 24.78 million shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 38.07%; previous three-month period - up 67.79%; past twelve-month period - up 128.67%; and year-to-date - up 45.15%

After yesterday's close, Twitter's market cap was at $25.29 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 107.23.

The stock is part of the Technology sector, categorized under the Internet Information Providers industry. This sector was up 0.5% at the end of the session.

Active-Investors:

Active-Investors (A-I) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and Canadian stocks. A-I has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

A-I has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the 'Author') and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the 'Reviewer') represented by a credentialed financial analyst. For further information on analyst credentials, please email info@active-investors.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charterholder (the 'Sponsor'), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable-effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by A-I. A-I is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither A-I nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit http://active-investors.com/legal-disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: info@active-investors.com

Phone number: 73 29 92 6381

Office Address: 6, Jalan Kia Peng, Kuala Lumpur, 50450 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Active-Investors