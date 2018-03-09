Flat Fee Realty Company, Housso Realty, Saved its Clients Over $1 Million in Real Estate Commissions in 2017

Thanks to Housso Realty's Innovative System, Sellers Can Save an Average of $7,500 on Commissions

MESA, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / March 9, 2018 / The founders of Housso Realty, a flat fee realty company based in the Phoenix metropolitan area, are pleased to announce that they saved their valued clients over $1 million in commissions during 2017.

As a company spokesperson noted, Housso Realty was founded by two real estate agents who realized that the real estate industry was destined for some major changes.

'Thanks to websites like Zillow, Trulia, Realtor, Redfin and Homes.com, most of the marketing is already handled and the cost is minimal, meaning the days of paying high commissions to sell your home are quickly coming to an end,' the spokesperson noted, adding that for a flat fee of $2,995 for a home that is priced under $500K or a 1 percent commission for homes over this amount, people can sell their home through Housso Realty.

The results from 2017 show how successful Housso Realty's way of thinking is, the spokesperson noted. Beyond saving their clients a huge amount in real estate commissions, the Realtors provided each and every client with excellent full service.

In addition to their innovative flat fee approach to realty, the Realtors from Housso Realty strive to make the entire process as easy as possible for their clients - this includes helping to prepare each home for sale and arranging for professional photography.

'We come to your home and help you make a list of the things that need to be done before you sell, and we hire a professional photographer on our dime to make your home look fabulous,' the spokesperson noted.

