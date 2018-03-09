NoDepositBonus.co.uk Launches Risk-Free Contests That Award Real Cash Prizes

VALETTA, Malta, March 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

UK's Leading Bonus Portal Changes the Game with the Launch of Free for Real Cash Contests

NoDepositBonus.co.uk has launched online slot contests, a new way for anyone with a passion for casino gaming to enjoy some of the biggest and best slots around without any risk. Featured under the 'contest' tab of the main site, players will find all-time favourites such as Rainbow Riches, Reel King and Book of Ra loaded up and ready to play. The difference is, these contests are completely free to enter, and award real cash prizes.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/652332/NoDepositBonus_co_uk_Logo.jpg )



Free play slots are certainly nothing new, and anyone that wants to try an online slot before committing any cash, or simply play for entertainment purposes, has been able to do so for just about as long as online casinos have existed. However, the main problem has always been that in order to win anything on any slot, the chances are that you will have to put something in - basically depositing at your online casino of choice. However, NoDepositBonus.co.uk has changed the game, literally, with players now able to win £10, £100, £500 or even £1,000, just for playing their favourite games for free.

One NoDepositBonus.co.uk player said: "I've never seen anything like it. I play the slots for fun all the time, but sometimes you miss the thrill of actually winning. These new contests represent the best of both worlds with all of the entertainment of some of my favourite games like Rainbow Riches and Book of Ra, and a real chance at coming out ahead at the end. Best of all, it's impossible to come out behind!"

NoDepositBonus.co.uk promises a regular rotation of contests, featuring all of the most popular games in the UK, together with various winning requirements and healthy prizes. The harder the criteria, the bigger the prize, with players having the opportunity to pick up significant wins without so much as creating an account or making a deposit.

The contests are live now and, with every one of them being free to enter and featuring the best-performing online slots in the UK from the last two decades, there is a genuine winning opportunity for everyone.

Notes to Editors:

NoDepositBonus.co.uk is one of the UK's largest casino gaming portals, focused on identifying the best risk-free bonuses in online gaming, complete with casino and game reviews.

All the information mentioned above is 100% real and correct.

The site can be contacted through http://www.nodepositbonus.co.uk for further information if required.

Contact: Sami Baddar, +356-7999-4978, sami@247network.io