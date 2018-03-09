The Chinese PV giant is now planning to employ only 1/4 the number of workers previously planned in one PV module factory, which will be online by the end of next year. The largest prospect of new solar module manufacturing jobs from President Trump's 30% tariffs on imported solar cells and modules has largely evaporated. According to a fact sheet accompanying a resolution filed by the Jacksonville City Council, JinkoSolar is now planning to invest only $50.5 million in its new Jacksonville facility, Florida, and hire only 200 workers to produce PV modules. This is 1/8 the investment and 1/4 ...

