Infiniti Research, a global competitive intelligence solutions provider, has just released their new market assessment study on the logistics industry. A renowned 3PL company wanted to assess the needs, expectations, and standards of the target customers.

According to the market assessment experts at Infiniti, "Market assessment solutions help companies to determine real-time market information regarding the pricing trends, competitors, rules and regulations, and regional opportunities and challenges."

3PL, also known as third-party logistics, is an outsourcing system in which transportation and storage services are outsourced to a specialist company. Over the past couple of years, the rise of the e-commerce industry has been a substantial driver for the global 3PL industry. E-commerce firms emphasize on selling the products through an online platform, and not all have their personal logistics services. Also, factors like the accessibility of industry-specific logistics services and the advent of big data are assumed to be the major factors driving the growth of the 3PL industry.

The solution offered by Infiniti helped the client to realize the challenges and opportunities and build effective marketing initiatives to reach out to the target audience successfully. The client was able to meet the expectations, and standards of their target customers.

This market assessment solution provided benefits that helped the client to:

Identify the potential market opportunities

Develop their product and service offerings to niche target regions

This market assessment solution provided predictive insights on:

Evaluating the perceptions of the customers toward the products and services

Fine-tuning their marketing resources to enhance capabilities

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies.

With 15+ years of experience and offices across three continents, Infiniti Research has been instrumental in providing a complete range of competitive intelligence, strategy, and research services for over 550 companies across the globe.

