

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Overseas Shipholding Group (OSG) announced earnings for fourth quarter that fell from last year.



The company said its profit dropped to $53.6 million, or $0.61 per share. This was lower than $64.7 million, or $0.74 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter fell 19.1% to $92.82 million. This was down from $114.78 million last year.



Overseas Shipholding Group earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $53.6 Mln. vs. $64.7 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -17.2% -EPS (Q4): $0.61 vs. $0.74 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -17.6% -Revenue (Q4): $92.82 Mln vs. $114.78 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -19.1%



