

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Labor Department's jobs data for February will be published at 8.30 am ET Friday. The economic analysts are looking for Non-farm payrolls consensus of 205,000, compared to 200,000 in January. Unemployment rate is expected at 4.0 percent, down from 4.1 percent a month ago.



Ahead of the data, the greenback traded mixed against its major rivals. While the greenback rose against the franc and the euro, it fell against the pound. Against the yen, it held steady.



The greenback was worth 1.2287 against the euro, 106.83 against the yen, 0.9512 against the franc and 1.3825 against the pound as of 8:25 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX