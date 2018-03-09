

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (OSG), a provider of energy transportation services for crude oil and petroleum products in the U.S. Flag markets, reported that its net income for the fourth quarter was $53.6 million, compared with net loss of $275.5 million for the fourth quarter 2016.



Net income from continuing operations for the fourth quarter was $53.6 million, or $0.61 per diluted share, compared with a net income from continuing operations of $64.7 million, or $0.74 per diluted share for the fourth quarter 2016. The increase reflects the income tax benefit primarily as a result of the remeasurement of the net deferred tax liability to the newly enacted statutory rate of 21%.



Shipping revenues were $92.8 million for the quarter, down 19% compared with the fourth quarter of 2016. TCE revenues for the fourth quarter of 2017 were $82.8 million, a decrease of $26.8 million, or 24%, compared with the fourth quarter of 2016, primarily due to lower average daily rates earned, which accounted for a $22.8 million decrease in TCE revenues and a 138-day decrease in revenue days for its fleet, excluding its modern lightering ATBs, driven by additional drydock and repair days resulting in a $4.0 million decrease in TCE revenues.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX