EK Insurance Announces the Launch of a Specialty Division Devoted to Workers Comp for the Food Service Industry

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 9, 2018 / The founders of EK Insurance are pleased to announce the launch of a new specialty division that focuses on workers compensation for restaurants, delis, bars, cafes and the food service industry.

To learn more about the new division at EK Insurance and why workers comp for delis, restaurants and other businesses that serve food is so important, please check out https://ekinsurance.com/workers-compensation/workers-compensation-for-restaurants.html.

As a company spokesperson noted, the founders of EK Insurance understand that in the restaurant industry, there is no shortage of potential hazards and risks that employees face.

From slipping on wet floors and lacerations from cutting food, to suffering grease burns and throwing out their backs from lifting heavy equipment, restaurant employees could be harmed on the job while simply carrying out their daily work.

This knowledge inspired the founders to launch the new specialty division that is devoted to works comp for bars, delis, restaurants and more. Visitors to the EK Insurance website can now learn about workers comp for cafes and restaurants, including costs and coverage. They can also read how workers comp helps food service businesses and their employees by covering legal fees for defense of work-related injuries, employee medical expenses and lost wages.

"We have access to top rated workers comp insurers that offer specialized coverage for restaurants," the spokesperson noted, adding that the EK Insurance website also now has a section that features information on workers comp class codes.

Visitors to the EK Insurance website may also request a no-obligation and free quote at anytime.

