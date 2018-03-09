Blockchain Powered Applications Continue to Climb for Growing Number of Industries

PALM BEACH, Florida, March 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

MarketNewsUpdates.com News Commentary

The development of Blockchain technology and applications is allowing the technology to assert itself across a number of industries, resulting in strong growth for the Blockchain market. From finance to healthcare to fintech applications, blockchain is being implemented into almost every industry and it's only a matter of time until every company realizes how this technology can improve their revenue without having to change their business model.As businesses become more open to Blockchain technology to secure financial operations, especially in the area of crytopcurrency driven transactions, leaders in the Blockchain space experience increased momentum. According to a report recently issued by Gartner , the business added value by Blockchain will top $3 trillion by 2030.Active companies today include:Block One Capital Inc. (TSX-V: BLOK) (OTC: BKPPF), Glance Technologies Inc. (OTC: GLNNF) (CSE: GET), Nxt-ID Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTD), Global Blockchain Technologies Corp. (TSX-V: BLOC) (OTC: BLKCF), Parteum Corporation (NYSE: TEUM).

Block One Capital Inc. (TSX-V: BLOK.V) (OTCQB: BKPPF) an investment company focused on high growth opportunities in the blockchain and digital currency mining sector, is pleased to announce Mr. Larry Johnson and Mr. Scott Carotenuto have been appointed to the Company's the Advisory Board.

Mr. Larry Johnson - Mr. Johnson is an owner and founder of BERG Associates, LLC, an innovator and leader in conducting complex forensic financial analysis and investigations. Mr. Johnson specializes in money laundering investigations, product counterfeiting investigations, financial analysis, and counter terrorism. Mr. Johnson began his career at the Central Intelligence Agency. During his distinguished career, he received training in paramilitary operations, worked in the Directorate of Operations, served in the CIA's Operation's Center, and established himself as a prolific analyst in the Directorate of Intelligence. Since 1994 Mr. Johnson has provided Subject Matter Expertise in scripting terrorism exercises for the U.S. military special operations forces. This activity includes designing scenarios based on actual terrorist groups based in specific geographic regions in order to replicate threats and missions US forces have faced and will potentially face. He is knowledgeable of conventional and unconventional threat scenarios, including chemical, biological, and nuclear threats.

Mr. Johnson has also served as a lead instructor for the U.S. State Department's Anti-Terrorism Training Program's Senior Crisis Management Seminar. Since 1994, Mr. Johnson has analyzed terrorist incidents for TV, radio, and print, including the PBS News Hour, CNN, National Public Radio, ABC's Nightline, NBC, the New York Times, and the BBC. Mr. Johnson has authored several articles for publications, including Security Management magazine, The New York Times, and The Los Angeles Times.

Mr. Scott Carotenuto- Scott Carotenuto's extensive carrier in global financial markets and technology began in corporate debt trading with Lehman Brothers. Since then Mr. Carotenuto has held senior positions with various firms including AXIOM Global Trading, a boutique institutional electronic trading firm which catered to institutional clients worldwide, facilitating transactions electronically in global markets, across multiple asset classes including equities, options, futures and debt instruments.

Lead by Carotenuto, AXIOM continued its growth trajectory as a fintech centric financial services company. With several mergers, acquisitions and strategic partnership ventures completed, Carotenuto later diversified AXIOM with various verticals including securities clearing, fintech development and support through the launch of AlphaPlus Technology Group, and asset management services; overseeing more than $1.3 billion in pension and foundation client assets. During this period Carotenuto held C level positions and board positions for various other companies, including CEO of a registered security crossing facility that launched globally.

Scott currently serves on the board of several businesses and charitable non-profit organizations, and he continues to advise on projects and transactions involving alternative and emerging markets, blockchain and cryptography, securities trade strategy and routing technology, trade data algorithms, ATS, crossing network and exchange technology. Read this and more news for Block One Capital at: http://www.marketnewsupdates.com/news/blok.html





In other industry news and developments:



Glance Technologies Inc. (OTCQB: GLNNF) (CSE: GET.CN) recently announced it has been selected by the National Restaurant Association as one of 14 exhibitors to join its exclusive Startup Alley at the upcoming National Restaurant Association Show 2018, the industry's premier event and the largest foodservice trade show in the U.S. This year's show, located in Chicago, runs from May 19th to 22nd. Desmond Griffin, CEO, stated: "This is such a significant honour for Glance to be chosen by the National Restaurant Association to exhibit in Startup Alley. Glance will have the opportunity to show more than 43,000 show attendees how our platform can improve both operating efficiency and guest experience, and we are excited to demonstrate what sets us apart."Representing more than 500,000 restaurant businesses with more than one million outlets across the United States, the National Restaurant Association is the largest foodservice trade association in the world by membership.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS) and FitPay, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Nxt-ID Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTD) recently announced a network services agreement to allow devices that are integrated with the FitPay Payment Platform[TM] to provision tokenized payment credentials through DiscoverDigital Exchange (DDX). The agreement enables Discover cardholders, along with alliance partner cards, to easily make contactless payment transactions at retail locations with wearable or Internet of Things (IoT) devices that include payment capabilities powered by FitPay[TM]."With the advancements of mobile technology, the way customers interact with merchants is being re-imagined with an eye toward more secure and convenient methods of payment," said Diane Offereins, Discover's president of payment services. "This integration with FitPay is one more way in which Discover is continuing to enhance the payment experience and provide more options for our cardholders on how and where they pay."

Global Blockchain Technologies Corp. (OTC: BLKCF) (CSE: BLOC.CN) announced last week that it has closed the acquisition of Coinstream Mining Corp. ("Coinstream") previously announced on February 13, 2018, by way of a three-corner amalgamation. Under the terms of the definitive acquisition agreement (the "Agreement"), BLOC acquired 100% of Coinstream and assumed all of its existing assets and underlying agreements at present, including: The Manitoba joint venture facilities totaling 50 MW of capacity, with 35 MW of capacity available immediately. BLOC's subsidiary, Global Blockchain Technologies Corp., will supply cryptocurrency mining units on the basis of a 70/30 split in favour of BLOC. The wholly-owned Mozambique facility totaling 25 MW of capacity, with 10 MW of capacity available immediately. The Mozambique facility will host BLOC machines and/or seek joint ventures for the rapid procurement of cryptocurrency miners.

Parteum Corporation (NYSE: TEUM) announced on Thursday that it has signed a 5-year contract to provide its Global Cloud Services Platform (GCSP) and Connectivity for roaming, airtime, voice and SMS to a National Mobile Virtual Network Operator who will provide services throughout Mexico. The contracting service provider is a joint venture among a long established social entrepreneur organization and a social capital business focused locally in Mexico, that operates worldwide with a mission aimed at bringing financial inclusion to the most remote and economically disadvantaged regions of the globe. This new agreement in Mexico represents their first-time inclusion of affordable mobile and broadband services. Pareteum is powering this new customer to build their subscriber revenues with applications addressing: Mobile Money, Mobile Banking, E-Commerce, Education, Healthcare, Financial Inclusion, and Emergency Management. Using the Pareteum Global Cloud solution means that there is no heavy infrastructure or software investment for the JV and more of their investment will go to serving the underserved. Under the terms of the contract, Pareteum will be paid monthly for every subscriber on the platform and additionally for connectivity services. This new brand is expected to go live by the end of Q2 2018 and is further expected to generate $2.7 million over the next 36 months in contractual revenue backlog.

DISCLAIMER: MarketNewsUpdates.com (MNU) is a third party publisher and news dissemination service provider, which disseminates electronic information through multiple online media channels. MNU is NOT affiliated in any manner with any company mentioned herein. MNU and its affiliated companies are a news dissemination solutions provider and are NOT a registered broker/dealer/analyst/adviser, holds no investment licenses and may NOT sell, offer to sell or offer to buy any security.MNU's market updates, news alerts and corporate profiles are NOT a solicitation or recommendation to buy, sell or hold securities. The material in this release is intended to be strictly informational and is NEVER to be construed or interpreted as research material. All readers are strongly urged to perform research and due diligence on their own and consult a licensed financial professional before considering any level of investing in stocks. All material included herein is republished content and details which were previously disseminated by the companies mentioned in this release.MNU is not liable for any investment decisions by its readers or subscribers. Investors are cautioned that they may lose all or a portion of their investment when investing in stocks. For current services performed MNU has been compensated twenty three hundred dollars for news coverage of the current press release issued by Block One Capital Inc. by a non-affiliated third party. MNU HOLDS NO SHARES OF ANY COMPANY NAMED IN THIS RELEASE.

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may", "future", "plan" or "planned", "will" or "should", "expected," "anticipates", "draft", "eventually" or "projected". You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report on Form 10-K or 10-KSB and other filings made by such company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included herein, and not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof and MNU undertakes no obligation to update such statements.

Contact Information:

Media Contact email:

info@marketnewsupdates.com

+1(561)325-8757

