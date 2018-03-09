Seattle, Washington--(Newsfile Corp. - March 9, 2018) - SinglePoint Inc. (OTCQB: SING) announces its engagement with Circonomy Solutions to create the cannabis industry's first waste diversion program, with an emphasis on moving toward zero-waste. With broad experience in the waste and sustainability industries, Circonomy is the premier company to deliver creative technologies and solutions to make this "green" industry even greener.

SinglePoint plans to deliver program details and firsthand research at the 30th Annual ROTH Conference in Dana Point, California, on March 13, 2018.

Circonomy Solutions and SinglePoint are currently working to research, identify and address the complexities, costs and potential savings associated with cannabis industry waste. Through a combination of recycling and reusing this waste to create new products and the integration of blockchain technology, former waste that has been turned into new product can then be tracked through its full life cycle. This will provide a transparent ledger and give insight to state authorities and other entities who require cannabis industry waste to be disposed of properly.

"We have been discussing this topic for a while internally," states Wil Ralston, president of SinglePoint. "With every state implementing different rules on cannabis waste disposal, few, if any, provide useful resources. With the assistance of Circonomy, we feel very confident in the development of a simple, state-by-state scalable solution that we can take one step beyond the normal seed-to-sale and move to cradle-to-grave while tracking the entire process."

"We are very excited to create the first program of this kind for cannabis waste disposal and, ultimately, a complete circular economy solution," states John Trujillo, co-founder of Circonomy Solutions.

SinglePoint believes cannabis waste diversion is a multibillion-dollar industry that has yet to be tapped by other players in the waste industry. Circonomy is currently working with Arizona cultivators to determine what necessary precautions should be taken when disposing of the waste, as well as other challenges the industry sees tied to disposal and diversion.

About Circonomy Solutions

Circonomy Solutions, headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona and co-founded by John Trujillo and David Hertzberg, was built out of strong desire to help private and public sectors reach their full potential while making the world a better place for future generations. The duo has more than 40 years of combined solution-driven, public/private sector experience within the waste, sustainability and circular economy industries. The company assists businesses, nonprofits and government agencies with creating operational efficiencies, advancing new technologies, and creating new economic opportunities.

For more information, visit: www.circonomysolutions.com

About SinglePoint, Inc.

SinglePoint, Inc. (SING) has grown from a full-service mobile technology provider to a publicly traded holding company. Through diversification into horizontal markets, SinglePoint is building its portfolio by acquiring an interest in undervalued subsidiaries, thereby providing a rich, diversified holding base. Through its subsidiary company SingleSeed, the company is providing products and services to the cannabis industry.

