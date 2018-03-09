

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures were flat Friday morning after a mixed U.S. jobs report.



The U.S. created 313,000 new jobs in February, the biggest gain since mid-2016. However, . the 12-month increase in worker pay declined to 2.6% from 2.8%, a sign that wages may not be keeping up with inflation.



Construction jobs surged, with 61,000 new positions, followed by retail and professional and business services.



The lackluster wage growth could prevent the Federal Reserve from raising interest rates four times in 2018. A March rate hike is considered a shoo-in.



Two speeches from Federal Reserve officials - Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren and Chicago Fed President Charles Evans - are on the docket.



Gold was down 10 cents at $1321 an ounce.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX