

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil prices were higher Friday morning as traders weighed the latest U.S. jobs report.



After falling sharply in the previous session, WTI light sweet oil was up 74 cents at $60.84 per barrel.



The U.S. created 313,000 new jobs in February, the biggest gain since mid-2016. However, the 12-month increase in worker pay declined to 2.6% from 2.8%, a sign that wages may not be keeping up with inflation.



Economists had expected employment to climb by 200,000 jobs, matching the increase originally reported for the previous month.



Despite the stronger than expected job growth, the unemployment rate held at 4.1 percent in February. The unemployment rate had been expected to dip to 4.0 percent.



Later today, Baker Hughes will release its U.S. rig count report.



