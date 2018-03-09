Global Anaesthesia Drugs Market 2018-2028 - Visiongain Report

LONDON, March 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Local Anaesthesia, General Anaesthesia, Inhalation Anaesthesia, Intravenous Anaesthesia, Topical Anaesthesia

Report Details

The global anaesthesia drugs market is expected to reach $10.5bn in 2022 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.6% from 2017 to 2028. The local anaesthesia segment accounted for the largest share in the anaesthesia drugs market and is also projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to its large application in surgeries, less adverse effects, and high adoption rate.

(Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/523989/Visiongain_Logo.jpg )



How this report will benefit you

Read on to discover how you can exploit the future business opportunities emerging in this sector.

In this brand new172-page reportyou will receive104 tables and 72 figures- all unavailable elsewhere.

The 172-page report provides clear detailed insight into the global anaesthesia drugs market. Discover the key drivers and challenges affecting the market.

By ordering and reading our brand new report today you stay better informed and ready to act.

Report Scope

•Global Anaesthesia Drugs Market forecastsfrom2018-2028

• Along with revenue prediction for the overall world market for anaesthesia drugs market, our investigation shows forecasts to 2028 forthe market segmented by type:

• Local Anaesthesia Drugs

• General Anaesthesia Drugs

• This report shows forecasts to 2028 forthe market segmented by route of administration:

• Inhalation Anaesthesia Drugs

• Intravenous Anaesthesia Drugs

• Topical Anaesthesia Drugs

• Our analyses show individual revenue forecasts to 2028 forthese regional and national markets:

• North America: US and Canada

• Europe: Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe

• Asia-Pacific: Japan, China, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific

• RoW: Brazil, Mexico, Russia, South Africa

Each regional and national market is further segmented by type and route of administration.

• This report discusses theleading drugsof the global anaesthesia drugs market

• This report profiles theleading companiesin the global anaesthesia drugs industry:

• Baxter International, Inc.

• AbbVie

• PAION AG

• Pfizer

• Hameln Pharmaceuticals

• AstraZeneca

• Fresenius Kabi

• Maruishi Pharmaceuticals

• Pacira Pharmaceuticals, Inc

• This report discussespromising drug candidateswhich are under development for the Anaesthesia drugs market.

• Our study discussestrends as well as factors that drive and challengethe anaesthesia drugs market.

Visiongain's study is intended for anyone requiring commercial analyses for the anaesthesia drugs market. You find data, trends and predictions.

Buy our report todayGlobal Anaesthesia Drugs Market 2018-2028: Local Anaesthesia, General Anaesthesia, Inhalation Anaesthesia, Intravenous Anaesthesia, Topical Anaesthesia.

To request a report overview of this report please email Sara Peerun at sara.peerun@visiongain.com or call Tel: +44-(0)-20-7336-6100

Or click on: https://www.visiongain.com/Report/2139/Global-Anaesthesia-Drugs-Market-2018-2028

List of Companies and Organizations Mentioned in the Report

Abbott

AbbVie

American Cancer Society

American Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (ASAPS)

American Society of Anesthesiologists (ASA)

American Society of Plastic Surgeons

AmerisourceBergen Corporation

Association of Anaesthetists of Great Britain and Ireland

AstraZeneca

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd

Bactiguard

Baxter

Cardinal Health, Inc.

CDC

FDA

Fresenius Kabi

Hameln Pharmaceuticals GmbH

Hameln Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Hameln RDS GmbH

Hospira

International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (ISAPS)

Janssen

Maruishi Pharmaceutical Co

Massachusetts General Hospital Department of Anaesthesia

McKesson Corporation

Multiple Sclerosis Foundation

National Institute of Health (NIH)

Neon Laboratories Ltd.

Novartis

Pacira Pharmaceuticals

PAION AG

Pfizer

Piramal

Roche

Siegfried Group

St. Renatus LLC

Stemcentrx, Inc.

United Nations Narcotics Control Bureau

United States Department of Defense

United States Department of Veterans Affairs

US Census Bureau

WHO

To see a report overview please email Sara Peerun on sara.peerun@visiongain.com