Infiniti Research, a global market intelligence solutions provider, has announced the completion of their most recent whitepaper on the major differences between business intelligence and predictive analytics. Both business intelligence and predictive analytics provide methods and tools for handling and understanding the data at your disposal.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180309005356/en/

Infiniti Research helps companies foresee changing market dynamics to make informed decisions. We also help companies identify markets with the most potential to increase revenues. (Graphic: Business Wire)

According to the experts at Infiniti, "Well known companies are using business intelligence and predictive analytics tools to enhance production, sustain inventory, and deliver products at the right time."

In this modern age, using so many techniques can be confusing and overwhelming. A considerable number of players in the market are using business intelligence tools to advertise and market their products and services. But they are unaware of the additional value of using predictive analytics in the sales performance. Consequently, Infiniti has listed some of the major differences between business intelligence and predictive analytics in this whitepaper so that you can choose the right tool for your business.

Request a free brochure to see how Infiniti Research's solutions can help you.

Major differences between business intelligence and predictive analytics

The basic difference between business intelligence and predictive analytics is that business intelligence aims to answer the questions such as "what happens now" and "what is happening" currently, but predictive analytics offers a more practical approach when it comes to measuring information.

Data - In the business intelligence process, raw data is processed into information for the direct use of people. In the case of predictive analytics, the raw data is processed into structured data for productive use and future estimates by the organization.

Decision Business intelligence helps people make decisions based on insights and predictive analytics help businesses in decisions based on facts and data sets.

To read more about the major differences between business intelligence and predictive analytics, download FREE sample

Download the complete list of major differences between business intelligence and predictive analytics here:

https://www.infinitiresearch.com/request-white-paper?related=84777

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies.

With 15+ years of experience and offices across three continents, Infiniti Research has been instrumental in providing a complete range of competitive intelligence, strategy, and research services for over 550 companies across the globe.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180309005356/en/

Contacts:

Infiniti Research

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Consultant

US: +1 844 778 0600

UK: +44 203 893 3400

hello@infinitiresearch.com

https://www.infinitiresearch.com/contact-us