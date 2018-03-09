Tennessee's relevant safety authorities have submitted their report on the hydrogen explosion at the polysilicon plant of the German manufacturer in Charleston. They demand US$25,400 in fines from Wacker Chemie for violations of various regulations. The manufacturer continues its efforts to resume production.The Tennessee Occupational Safety and Health Administration (TOSHA) has released this week more details on the explosion that occurred at Wacker Chemie's U.S .plant last September. Polysilicon production is still on hold, a spokesman for the Munich-based group told pv magazine; however, ...

