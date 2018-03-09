sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 09.03.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 576 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

137,30 Euro		+2,30
+1,70 %
WKN: WCH888 ISIN: DE000WCH8881 Ticker-Symbol: WCH 
Aktie:
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
MDAX
DAX International 100
1-Jahres-Chart
WACKER CHEMIE AG Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
WACKER CHEMIE AG 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
136,81
137,36
19:08
136,65
137,20
19:07
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
WACKER CHEMIE AG
WACKER CHEMIE AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
WACKER CHEMIE AG137,30+1,70 %