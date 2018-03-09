US non-farm payrolls picked-up to a 313,000 pace in February, outstripping forecasts for a gain of 195,000, according to the Department of Labor. However, the rate of growth in average hourly earnings fell back from 2.9% year-on-year in January to 2.6% (consensus: 2.9%). According to the same report, hiring in construction increased by 67,000 last month, the most since March 2007, alongside a three tenths of a percentage point rise in the labour force participation rate to 63.0%. -- More to ...

