Paladin fs Names Alex Lopatine Managing Director of New FinTech Advantage Division

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / March 9, 2018 / Paladin fs, the community banking industry's go-to core IT contract negotiating and fintech advising firm, today announced Alex Lopatine as its managing director of FinTech Advantage, the company's new division focused on assisting banks with procuring financial technology (fintech) needed to remain competitive and successful in the fast-evolving industry.

As managing director of Fintech Advantage, Lopatine will work directly with U.S. banks and credit unions to analyze their fintech needs and work alongside them to select the right technology for their future. Lopatine, a fintech expert and founder of the world's first fully cloud based processing platform and complete API-driven core banking company NYMBUS, brings decades of business, banking and technology experience to the Paladin fs team.

"Along with our core IT contract negotiation success of more than 10 years, we now add the ability to clearly light the way for a bank's digital future, we pack the one-two punch banks need to persevere in an extremely competitive, often volatile environment," said Aaron Silva, CEO of Paladin fs. "With Alex Lopatine at the helm of our FinTech Advantage division, Paladin fs is an even stronger ally for financial institutions."

Lopatine's deep wealth of knowledge regarding digital banking, application program interfaces (APIs), artificial intelligence (AI), and all other areas disrupting the industry is critical to helping banks select alternative fintech options that address inherent weaknesses in the solutions offered by core IT suppliers today.

"Financial institutions are forced to make critical decisions in the complex, ever-changing world of technology. With the Paladin fs team as negotiator and fintech adviser, banks and credit unions can focus on what they know best - money - and let us create the best possible conditions for profitability," said Lopatine. "I look forward to transforming the digital landscape of our banking clients."

Paladin fs's Silva is a featured speaker at the 2018 Independent Community Bankers Association in Las Vegas next week where he will discuss critical issues and negotiating secrets bankers should know before negotiating core and IT contracts.

Paladin fs is a core banking and IT contract negotiation and fintech advisory firm that helps community banks and credit unions unlock captive value in contracts, saving financial institutions an average of $1.2M per contract. Paladin fs combines years of pricing data, deep insider knowledge of core contracts, and decades of banking expertise to drive fair, efficient and equitable negotiations. As a partner and advocate, Paladin fs offers clients a suite of services including Fintech Advantage, Quote Check, Blue Book and Lifetime Contract Protection, all focused on helping financial institutions assess their full technology stack, identify and procure new innovative technologies, and secure equitable contracts with less risk. To learn more about Paladin fs, visit paladin-fs.com.

With more than twenty years of international business experience, Alex Lopatine is recognized as a visionary strategist in the realms of finance, banking and technology. His leadership has leveraged technological innovations to disrupt entrenched industries to the benefit of consumers, investors and partners.

Currently, Alex serves as Managing Director at Paladin (paladin-fs.com), a reputable consulting firm in the banking space, where he leads the newly-created Fintech Advantage practice. The new division will enable community banks and credit unions to access the fintech eco-system, while upgrading their software stack.

Alex is also developing various projects in stealth mode that will be unveiled later in 2018.

He is best-known for starting up Nymbus.com, the software system revolutionizing the banking industry through a modern and holistic approach to core infrastructures. He served as Founder & CEO and was responsible for overseeing the strategy, product, sales, business development, marketing and operational arms of the company. He raised more than $40 million for Nymbus from prominent VCs, such as Insight Venture Partners and international banking groups, such as Home Credit Bank.

Past roles include having served as Chief Strategy Officer of Mediaspectrum and Vensure, as well as holding board-level executive positions at several technology and financial and institutions.

With a true global perspective, Alex speaks three languages fluently, has lived in five countries and has a Masters of International Law.

