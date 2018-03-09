Vilnius, Lithuania, 2018-03-09 15:16 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The company has received a notification about transactions in the issuer's securities.



The person authorized to provide additional information: Kazimieras Tonkunas INVL Technology Managing Partner e-mail k.tonkunas@invltechnology.lt



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=667881