Further to our statement on 6th March, Elliott Advisors (UK) Limited ("Elliott") reiterates that it will make any disclosure regarding its holdings in the shares of Telecom Italia as and when required by Italian law.

About Elliott

Founded in 1977, Elliott Management Corporation is one of the oldest private investment firms of its kind under continuous management. The firm's investors include pension funds, private endowments, charitable foundations, family offices, and employees of the firm. Elliott Advisors (UK) Limited is an affiliate of Elliott Management Corporation.

