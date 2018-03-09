sprite-preloader
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Intu Properties plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire
London, March 9

9 March 2018

intu properties plc

LEI: 213800JSNTERD5CJZO95

Director/PDMR Vesting of Annual Bonus Plan Awards

intu properties plc (the "Company') announces that awards of restricted shares granted to certain intu Executive Directors and PDMRs in 2016 under the Company's annual bonus plan have vested and participants transacted in their shares on 7 March 2018. The vesting of these awards triggers an income tax and national insurance liability which participants usually meet by selling a proportion of the shares vesting to them. The resultant changes to Executive Directors' and PDMRs' interests in the Company's shares are set out in the following table:

Executive DirectorsShares
Vested		Shares
sold at £2.0900 per share		Shares Retained and % of Issued Share CapitalTotal Holding and % of Issued Share Capital
David Fischel59,48827,96031,5280.0023%1,186,5580.0876%
Matthew Roberts46,90622,04624,8600.0018%388,8980.0287%
PDMRs
Shares VestedShares sold at £2.0900
per share		Shares Retained and % of Issued Share CapitalTotal Holding and % of Issued Share Capital
Martin Breeden20,7639,75911,0040.0008%33,6840.0025%
Hugh Ford28,07628,0760n/a95,2550.0070%
Susan Marsden10,18610,1860n/a26,9730.0020%
Gordon McKinnon7,8963,7124,1840.0003%25,4460.0019%
Trevor Pereira118,6388,7609,8780.0007%97,0430.0072%
Dushyant Sangar118,6008,7429,858n/a24,5000.0018%
Julian Wilkinson20,73720,7370n/a0n/a
  1. Mrs Samantha Pereira will be the registered owner of the 9,878 shares allocated to Trevor Pereira and Mrs Shivalee Sangar will be the registered owner of the 9,858 allocated to Dushyant Sangar, as set out above.

Susan Marsden

Company Secretary

9 March 2018

The information set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of Article 19(3) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation No 596/2014 and provides further detail.

NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS OF DIRECTORS, PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITY OR PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM

1.Details of PDMR/person closely associated with them ('PCA')
a)NameDavid Fischel
b)Position/statusCEO
c)Initial notification/
amendment		Initial Notification
2.Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)Nameintu properties plc
b)LEI213800JSNTERD5CJZO95
3.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transaction(s) has been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrumentORDINARY SHARES OF 50P
ISIN: GB0006834344
b)Nature of the transactionShares acquired for no consideration under the intu properties plc annual bonus plan.
c)Price(s) and
volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
GBP pence 209.0059,488
d)Aggregated information

Aggregated volume
Price

Not applicable
e)Date of the transaction7 March 2018
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange Main Market (XLON)

1.Details of PDMR/person closely associated with them ('PCA')
a)NameMatthew Roberts
b)Position/statusCFO
c)Initial notification/
amendment		Initial Notification
2.Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)Nameintu properties plc
b)LEI213800JSNTERD5CJZO95
3.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transaction(s) has been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrumentORDINARY SHARES OF 50P
ISIN: GB0006834344
b)Nature of the transactionShares acquired for no consideration under the intu properties plc annual bonus plan.
c)Price(s) and
volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
GBP pence 209.0046,906
d)Aggregated information

Aggregated volume
Price

Not applicable
e)Date of the transaction7 March 2018
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange Main Market (XLON)

1.Details of PDMR/person closely associated with them ('PCA')
a)NameMartin Breeden
b)Position/statusPDMR
c)Initial notification/
amendment		Initial Notification
2.Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)Nameintu properties plc
b)LEI213800JSNTERD5CJZO95
3.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transaction(s) has been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrumentORDINARY SHARES OF 50P
ISIN: GB0006834344
b)Nature of the transactionShares acquired for no consideration under the intu properties plc annual bonus plan.
c)Price(s) and
volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
GBP pence 209.0020,763
d)Aggregated information

Aggregated volume
Price
Not applicable
e)Date of the transaction7 March 2018
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange Main Market (XLON)

1.Details of PDMR/person closely associated with them ('PCA')
a)NameHugh Ford
b)Position/statusPDMR
c)Initial notification/
amendment		Initial Notification
2.Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)Nameintu properties plc
b)LEI213800JSNTERD5CJZO95
3.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transaction(s) has been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrumentORDINARY SHARES OF 50P
ISIN: GB0006834344
b)Nature of the transactionSurrender of vested right to acquire Shares under the intu properties plc annual bonus plan.
c)Price(s) and
volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
GBP pence 209.0028,076
d)Aggregated information

Aggregated volume
Price

Not applicable
e)Date of the transaction7 March 2018
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange Main Market (XLON)

1.Details of PDMR/person closely associated with them ('PCA')
a)NameSusan Marsden
b)Position/statusGroup Company Secretary
c)Initial notification/
amendment		Initial Notification
2.Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)Nameintu properties plc
b)LEI213800JSNTERD5CJZO95
3.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transaction(s) has been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrumentORDINARY SHARES OF 50P
ISIN: GB0006834344
b)Nature of the transactionSurrender of vested right to acquire Shares under the intu properties plc annual bonus plan.
c)Price(s) and
volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
GBP pence 209.0010,186
d)Aggregated information

Aggregated volume
Price

Not applicable
e)Date of the transaction7 March 2018
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange Main Market (XLON)

1.Details of PDMR/person closely associated with them ('PCA')
a)NameGordon McKinnon
b)Position/statusPDMR
c)Initial notification/
amendment		Initial Notification
2.Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)Nameintu properties plc
b)LEI213800JSNTERD5CJZO95
3.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transaction(s) has been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrumentORDINARY SHARES OF 50P
ISIN: GB0006834344
b)Nature of the transactionShares acquired for no consideration under the intu properties plc annual bonus plan.
c)Price(s) and
volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
GBP pence 209.007,896
d)Aggregated information

Aggregated volume
Price

Not applicable
e)Date of the transaction7 March 2018
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange Main Market (XLON)

1.Details of PDMR/person closely associated with them ('PCA')
a)NameTrevor Pereira
b)Position/statusPDMR
c)Initial notification/
amendment		Initial Notification
2.Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)Nameintu properties plc
b)LEI213800JSNTERD5CJZO95
3.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transaction(s) has been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrumentORDINARY SHARES OF 50P
ISIN: GB0006834344
b)Nature of the transactionShares acquired for no consideration under the intu properties plc annual bonus plan and transfer of the retained shares (9,878) to Samantha Pereira.
c)Price(s) and
volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
GBP pence 209.0018,638
d)Aggregated information

Aggregated volume
Price

Not applicable
e)Date of the transaction7 March 2018
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange Main Market (XLON)

1.Details of PDMR/person closely associated with them ('PCA')
a)NameDushyant Sangar
b)Position/statusPDMR
c)Initial notification/
amendment		Initial Notification
2.Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)Nameintu properties plc
b)LEI213800JSNTERD5CJZO95
3.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transaction(s) has been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrumentORDINARY SHARES OF 50P
ISIN: GB0006834344
b)Nature of the transactionShares acquired for no consideration under the intu properties plc annual bonus plan and transfer of the retained shares (9,858) to Shivalee Sangar.
c)Price(s) and
volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
GBP pence 209.0018,600
d)Aggregated information

Aggregated volume
Price

Not applicable
e)Date of the transaction7 March 2018
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange Main Market (XLON)

1.Details of PDMR/person closely associated with them ('PCA')
a)NameJulian Wilkinson
b)Position/statusPDMR
c)Initial notification/
amendment		Initial Notification
2.Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)Nameintu properties plc
b)LEI213800JSNTERD5CJZO95
3.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transaction(s) has been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrumentORDINARY SHARES OF 50P
ISIN: GB0006834344
b)Nature of the transactionShares acquired for no consideration under the intu properties plc annual bonus plan.
c)Price(s) and
volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
GBP pence 209.0020,737
d)Aggregated information

Aggregated volume
Price

Not applicable
e)Date of the transaction7 March 2018
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange Main Market (XLON)

1.Details of PDMR/person closely associated with them ('PCA')
a)NameSamantha Pereira
b)Position/statusPCA of Trevor Pereira (PDMR)
c)Initial notification/
amendment		Initial Notification
2.Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)Nameintu properties plc
b)LEI213800JSNTERD5CJZO95
3.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transaction(s) has been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrumentORDINARY SHARES OF 50P
ISIN: GB0006834344
b)Nature of the transactionShares transferred for no consideration from Trevor Pereira.
c)Price(s) and
volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
GBP pence 209.009,878
d)Aggregated information

Aggregated volume
Price

Not applicable
e)Date of the transaction7 March 2018
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange Main Market (XLON)

1.Details of PDMR/person closely associated with them ('PCA')
a)NameShivalee Sangar
b)Position/statusPCA of Dushyant Sangar (PDMR)
c)Initial notification/
amendment		Initial Notification
2.Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)Nameintu properties plc
b)LEI213800JSNTERD5CJZO95
3.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transaction(s) has been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrumentORDINARY SHARES OF 50P
ISIN: GB0006834344
b)Nature of the transactionShares transferred for no consideration from Dushyant Sangar.
c)Price(s) and
volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
GBP pence 209.009,858
d)Aggregated information

Aggregated volume
Price

Not applicable
e)Date of the transaction7 March 2018
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange Main Market (XLON)

