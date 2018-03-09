Intu Properties plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

9 March 2018

intu properties plc

LEI: 213800JSNTERD5CJZO95

Director/PDMR Vesting of Annual Bonus Plan Awards

intu properties plc (the "Company') announces that awards of restricted shares granted to certain intu Executive Directors and PDMRs in 2016 under the Company's annual bonus plan have vested and participants transacted in their shares on 7 March 2018. The vesting of these awards triggers an income tax and national insurance liability which participants usually meet by selling a proportion of the shares vesting to them. The resultant changes to Executive Directors' and PDMRs' interests in the Company's shares are set out in the following table:

Executive Directors Shares

Vested Shares

sold at £2.0900 per share Shares Retained and % of Issued Share Capital Total Holding and % of Issued Share Capital David Fischel 59,488 27,960 31,528 0.0023% 1,186,558 0.0876% Matthew Roberts 46,906 22,046 24,860 0.0018% 388,898 0.0287% PDMRs

Shares Vested Shares sold at £2.0900

per share Shares Retained and % of Issued Share Capital Total Holding and % of Issued Share Capital Martin Breeden 20,763 9,759 11,004 0.0008% 33,684 0.0025% Hugh Ford 28,076 28,076 0 n/a 95,255 0.0070% Susan Marsden 10,186 10,186 0 n/a 26,973 0.0020% Gordon McKinnon 7,896 3,712 4,184 0.0003% 25,446 0.0019% Trevor Pereira1 18,638 8,760 9,878 0.0007% 97,043 0.0072% Dushyant Sangar1 18,600 8,742 9,858 n/a 24,500 0.0018% Julian Wilkinson 20,737 20,737 0 n/a 0 n/a

Mrs Samantha Pereira will be the registered owner of the 9,878 shares allocated to Trevor Pereira and Mrs Shivalee Sangar will be the registered owner of the 9,858 allocated to Dushyant Sangar , as set out above.

Susan Marsden

Company Secretary

9 March 2018

The information set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of Article 19(3) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation No 596/2014 and provides further detail.

NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS OF DIRECTORS, PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITY OR PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM

1. Details of PDMR/person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name David Fischel b) Position/status CEO c) Initial notification/

amendment Initial Notification 2. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name intu properties plc b) LEI 213800JSNTERD5CJZO95 3. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transaction(s) has been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument ORDINARY SHARES OF 50P

ISIN: GB0006834344 b) Nature of the transaction Shares acquired for no consideration under the intu properties plc annual bonus plan. c) Price(s) and

volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) GBP pence 209.00 59,488 d) Aggregated information



Aggregated volume

Price



Not applicable e) Date of the transaction 7 March 2018 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange Main Market (XLON)

1. Details of PDMR/person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Matthew Roberts b) Position/status CFO c) Initial notification/

amendment Initial Notification 2. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name intu properties plc b) LEI 213800JSNTERD5CJZO95 3. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transaction(s) has been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument ORDINARY SHARES OF 50P

ISIN: GB0006834344 b) Nature of the transaction Shares acquired for no consideration under the intu properties plc annual bonus plan. c) Price(s) and

volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) GBP pence 209.00 46,906 d) Aggregated information



Aggregated volume

Price



Not applicable e) Date of the transaction 7 March 2018 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange Main Market (XLON)

1. Details of PDMR/person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Martin Breeden b) Position/status PDMR c) Initial notification/

amendment Initial Notification 2. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name intu properties plc b) LEI 213800JSNTERD5CJZO95 3. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transaction(s) has been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument ORDINARY SHARES OF 50P

ISIN: GB0006834344 b) Nature of the transaction Shares acquired for no consideration under the intu properties plc annual bonus plan. c) Price(s) and

volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) GBP pence 209.00 20,763 d) Aggregated information



Aggregated volume

Price

Not applicable e) Date of the transaction 7 March 2018 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange Main Market (XLON)

1. Details of PDMR/person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Hugh Ford b) Position/status PDMR c) Initial notification/

amendment Initial Notification 2. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name intu properties plc b) LEI 213800JSNTERD5CJZO95 3. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transaction(s) has been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument ORDINARY SHARES OF 50P

ISIN: GB0006834344 b) Nature of the transaction Surrender of vested right to acquire Shares under the intu properties plc annual bonus plan. c) Price(s) and

volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) GBP pence 209.00 28,076 d) Aggregated information



Aggregated volume

Price



Not applicable e) Date of the transaction 7 March 2018 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange Main Market (XLON)

1. Details of PDMR/person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Susan Marsden b) Position/status Group Company Secretary c) Initial notification/

amendment Initial Notification 2. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name intu properties plc b) LEI 213800JSNTERD5CJZO95 3. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transaction(s) has been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument ORDINARY SHARES OF 50P

ISIN: GB0006834344 b) Nature of the transaction Surrender of vested right to acquire Shares under the intu properties plc annual bonus plan. c) Price(s) and

volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) GBP pence 209.00 10,186 d) Aggregated information



Aggregated volume

Price



Not applicable e) Date of the transaction 7 March 2018 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange Main Market (XLON)

1. Details of PDMR/person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Gordon McKinnon b) Position/status PDMR c) Initial notification/

amendment Initial Notification 2. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name intu properties plc b) LEI 213800JSNTERD5CJZO95 3. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transaction(s) has been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument ORDINARY SHARES OF 50P

ISIN: GB0006834344 b) Nature of the transaction Shares acquired for no consideration under the intu properties plc annual bonus plan. c) Price(s) and

volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) GBP pence 209.00 7,896 d) Aggregated information



Aggregated volume

Price



Not applicable e) Date of the transaction 7 March 2018 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange Main Market (XLON)

1. Details of PDMR/person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Trevor Pereira b) Position/status PDMR c) Initial notification/

amendment Initial Notification 2. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name intu properties plc b) LEI 213800JSNTERD5CJZO95 3. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transaction(s) has been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument ORDINARY SHARES OF 50P

ISIN: GB0006834344 b) Nature of the transaction Shares acquired for no consideration under the intu properties plc annual bonus plan and transfer of the retained shares (9,878) to Samantha Pereira. c) Price(s) and

volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) GBP pence 209.00 18,638 d) Aggregated information



Aggregated volume

Price



Not applicable e) Date of the transaction 7 March 2018 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange Main Market (XLON)

1. Details of PDMR/person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Dushyant Sangar b) Position/status PDMR c) Initial notification/

amendment Initial Notification 2. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name intu properties plc b) LEI 213800JSNTERD5CJZO95 3. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transaction(s) has been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument ORDINARY SHARES OF 50P

ISIN: GB0006834344 b) Nature of the transaction Shares acquired for no consideration under the intu properties plc annual bonus plan and transfer of the retained shares (9,858) to Shivalee Sangar. c) Price(s) and

volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) GBP pence 209.00 18,600 d) Aggregated information



Aggregated volume

Price



Not applicable e) Date of the transaction 7 March 2018 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange Main Market (XLON)

1. Details of PDMR/person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Julian Wilkinson b) Position/status PDMR c) Initial notification/

amendment Initial Notification 2. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name intu properties plc b) LEI 213800JSNTERD5CJZO95 3. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transaction(s) has been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument ORDINARY SHARES OF 50P

ISIN: GB0006834344 b) Nature of the transaction Shares acquired for no consideration under the intu properties plc annual bonus plan. c) Price(s) and

volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) GBP pence 209.00 20,737 d) Aggregated information



Aggregated volume

Price



Not applicable e) Date of the transaction 7 March 2018 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange Main Market (XLON)

1. Details of PDMR/person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Samantha Pereira b) Position/status PCA of Trevor Pereira (PDMR) c) Initial notification/

amendment Initial Notification 2. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name intu properties plc b) LEI 213800JSNTERD5CJZO95 3. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transaction(s) has been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument ORDINARY SHARES OF 50P

ISIN: GB0006834344 b) Nature of the transaction Shares transferred for no consideration from Trevor Pereira. c) Price(s) and

volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) GBP pence 209.00 9,878 d) Aggregated information



Aggregated volume

Price



Not applicable e) Date of the transaction 7 March 2018 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange Main Market (XLON)