Intu Properties plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire
London, March 9
9 March 2018
intu properties plc
LEI: 213800JSNTERD5CJZO95
Director/PDMR Vesting of Annual Bonus Plan Awards
intu properties plc (the "Company') announces that awards of restricted shares granted to certain intu Executive Directors and PDMRs in 2016 under the Company's annual bonus plan have vested and participants transacted in their shares on 7 March 2018. The vesting of these awards triggers an income tax and national insurance liability which participants usually meet by selling a proportion of the shares vesting to them. The resultant changes to Executive Directors' and PDMRs' interests in the Company's shares are set out in the following table:
|Executive Directors
|Shares
Vested
|Shares
sold at £2.0900 per share
|Shares Retained and % of Issued Share Capital
|Total Holding and % of Issued Share Capital
|David Fischel
|59,488
|27,960
|31,528
|0.0023%
|1,186,558
|0.0876%
|Matthew Roberts
|46,906
|22,046
|24,860
|0.0018%
|388,898
|0.0287%
|PDMRs
|Shares Vested
|Shares sold at £2.0900
per share
|Shares Retained and % of Issued Share Capital
|Total Holding and % of Issued Share Capital
|Martin Breeden
|20,763
|9,759
|11,004
|0.0008%
|33,684
|0.0025%
|Hugh Ford
|28,076
|28,076
|0
|n/a
|95,255
|0.0070%
|Susan Marsden
|10,186
|10,186
|0
|n/a
|26,973
|0.0020%
|Gordon McKinnon
|7,896
|3,712
|4,184
|0.0003%
|25,446
|0.0019%
|Trevor Pereira1
|18,638
|8,760
|9,878
|0.0007%
|97,043
|0.0072%
|Dushyant Sangar1
|18,600
|8,742
|9,858
|n/a
|24,500
|0.0018%
|Julian Wilkinson
|20,737
|20,737
|0
|n/a
|0
|n/a
- Mrs Samantha Pereira will be the registered owner of the 9,878 shares allocated to Trevor Pereira and Mrs Shivalee Sangar will be the registered owner of the 9,858 allocated to Dushyant Sangar, as set out above.
Susan Marsden
Company Secretary
9 March 2018
The information set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of Article 19(3) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation No 596/2014 and provides further detail.
NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS OF DIRECTORS, PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITY OR PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM
|1.
|Details of PDMR/person closely associated with them ('PCA')
|a)
|Name
|David Fischel
|b)
|Position/status
|CEO
|c)
|Initial notification/
amendment
|Initial Notification
|2.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|intu properties plc
|b)
|LEI
|213800JSNTERD5CJZO95
|3.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transaction(s) has been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument
|ORDINARY SHARES OF 50P
ISIN: GB0006834344
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Shares acquired for no consideration under the intu properties plc annual bonus plan.
|c)
|Price(s) and
volume(s)
|d)
|Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
Price
Not applicable
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|7 March 2018
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange Main Market (XLON)
|1.
|Details of PDMR/person closely associated with them ('PCA')
|a)
|Name
|Matthew Roberts
|b)
|Position/status
|CFO
|c)
|Initial notification/
amendment
|Initial Notification
|2.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|intu properties plc
|b)
|LEI
|213800JSNTERD5CJZO95
|3.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transaction(s) has been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument
|ORDINARY SHARES OF 50P
ISIN: GB0006834344
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Shares acquired for no consideration under the intu properties plc annual bonus plan.
|c)
|Price(s) and
volume(s)
|d)
|Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
Price
Not applicable
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|7 March 2018
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange Main Market (XLON)
|1.
|Details of PDMR/person closely associated with them ('PCA')
|a)
|Name
|Martin Breeden
|b)
|Position/status
|PDMR
|c)
|Initial notification/
amendment
|Initial Notification
|2.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|intu properties plc
|b)
|LEI
|213800JSNTERD5CJZO95
|3.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transaction(s) has been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument
|ORDINARY SHARES OF 50P
ISIN: GB0006834344
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Shares acquired for no consideration under the intu properties plc annual bonus plan.
|c)
|Price(s) and
volume(s)
|d)
|Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
Price
Not applicable
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|7 March 2018
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange Main Market (XLON)
|1.
|Details of PDMR/person closely associated with them ('PCA')
|a)
|Name
|Hugh Ford
|b)
|Position/status
|PDMR
|c)
|Initial notification/
amendment
|Initial Notification
|2.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|intu properties plc
|b)
|LEI
|213800JSNTERD5CJZO95
|3.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transaction(s) has been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument
|ORDINARY SHARES OF 50P
ISIN: GB0006834344
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Surrender of vested right to acquire Shares under the intu properties plc annual bonus plan.
|c)
|Price(s) and
volume(s)
|d)
|Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
Price
Not applicable
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|7 March 2018
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange Main Market (XLON)
|1.
|Details of PDMR/person closely associated with them ('PCA')
|a)
|Name
|Susan Marsden
|b)
|Position/status
|Group Company Secretary
|c)
|Initial notification/
amendment
|Initial Notification
|2.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|intu properties plc
|b)
|LEI
|213800JSNTERD5CJZO95
|3.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transaction(s) has been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument
|ORDINARY SHARES OF 50P
ISIN: GB0006834344
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Surrender of vested right to acquire Shares under the intu properties plc annual bonus plan.
|c)
|Price(s) and
volume(s)
|d)
|Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
Price
Not applicable
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|7 March 2018
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange Main Market (XLON)
|1.
|Details of PDMR/person closely associated with them ('PCA')
|a)
|Name
|Gordon McKinnon
|b)
|Position/status
|PDMR
|c)
|Initial notification/
amendment
|Initial Notification
|2.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|intu properties plc
|b)
|LEI
|213800JSNTERD5CJZO95
|3.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transaction(s) has been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument
|ORDINARY SHARES OF 50P
ISIN: GB0006834344
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Shares acquired for no consideration under the intu properties plc annual bonus plan.
|c)
|Price(s) and
volume(s)
|d)
|Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
Price
Not applicable
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|7 March 2018
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange Main Market (XLON)
|1.
|Details of PDMR/person closely associated with them ('PCA')
|a)
|Name
|Trevor Pereira
|b)
|Position/status
|PDMR
|c)
|Initial notification/
amendment
|Initial Notification
|2.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|intu properties plc
|b)
|LEI
|213800JSNTERD5CJZO95
|3.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transaction(s) has been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument
|ORDINARY SHARES OF 50P
ISIN: GB0006834344
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Shares acquired for no consideration under the intu properties plc annual bonus plan and transfer of the retained shares (9,878) to Samantha Pereira.
|c)
|Price(s) and
volume(s)
|d)
|Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
Price
Not applicable
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|7 March 2018
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange Main Market (XLON)
|1.
|Details of PDMR/person closely associated with them ('PCA')
|a)
|Name
|Dushyant Sangar
|b)
|Position/status
|PDMR
|c)
|Initial notification/
amendment
|Initial Notification
|2.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|intu properties plc
|b)
|LEI
|213800JSNTERD5CJZO95
|3.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transaction(s) has been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument
|ORDINARY SHARES OF 50P
ISIN: GB0006834344
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Shares acquired for no consideration under the intu properties plc annual bonus plan and transfer of the retained shares (9,858) to Shivalee Sangar.
|c)
|Price(s) and
volume(s)
|d)
|Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
Price
Not applicable
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|7 March 2018
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange Main Market (XLON)
|1.
|Details of PDMR/person closely associated with them ('PCA')
|a)
|Name
|Julian Wilkinson
|b)
|Position/status
|PDMR
|c)
|Initial notification/
amendment
|Initial Notification
|2.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|intu properties plc
|b)
|LEI
|213800JSNTERD5CJZO95
|3.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transaction(s) has been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument
|ORDINARY SHARES OF 50P
ISIN: GB0006834344
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Shares acquired for no consideration under the intu properties plc annual bonus plan.
|c)
|Price(s) and
volume(s)
|d)
|Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
Price
Not applicable
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|7 March 2018
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange Main Market (XLON)
|1.
|Details of PDMR/person closely associated with them ('PCA')
|a)
|Name
|Samantha Pereira
|b)
|Position/status
|PCA of Trevor Pereira (PDMR)
|c)
|Initial notification/
amendment
|Initial Notification
|2.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|intu properties plc
|b)
|LEI
|213800JSNTERD5CJZO95
|3.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transaction(s) has been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument
|ORDINARY SHARES OF 50P
ISIN: GB0006834344
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Shares transferred for no consideration from Trevor Pereira.
|c)
|Price(s) and
volume(s)
|d)
|Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
Price
Not applicable
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|7 March 2018
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange Main Market (XLON)
|1.
|Details of PDMR/person closely associated with them ('PCA')
|a)
|Name
|Shivalee Sangar
|b)
|Position/status
|PCA of Dushyant Sangar (PDMR)
|c)
|Initial notification/
amendment
|Initial Notification
|2.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|intu properties plc
|b)
|LEI
|213800JSNTERD5CJZO95
|3.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transaction(s) has been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument
|ORDINARY SHARES OF 50P
ISIN: GB0006834344
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Shares transferred for no consideration from Dushyant Sangar.
|c)
|Price(s) and
volume(s)
|d)
|Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
Price
Not applicable
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|7 March 2018
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange Main Market (XLON)