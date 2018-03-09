The European Investment Bank (EIB) made its solar investments in 13 European Union countries, as well as in India, Mexico and Peru in 2017. The bank's total investment volume for solar projects since 2002 amounts to around €6.3 billion.The European Union's European Investment Bank (EIB) financed solar PV projects, across the globe, to the tune of €1.05 billion in 2017. Last year's commitment to solar, the EIB said in a press release, represents its largest ever annual support granted to the energy source since its started financing such projects in 2012. Since then, the bank has channeled around ...

