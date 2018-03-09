

COLOGNE (dpa-AFX) - German carrier Lufthansa Group (DLAKF.PK, DLAKY.PK) reported that its traffic for the month of February 2018 increased 10.4 percent from February 2017, on a capacity increase of 8.6%.



The airline's traffic for the month of February, measured in revenue seat-kilometers, rose 10.4 percent to 17.45 billion from the same month last year.



Monthly capacity, measured in available seat-kilometers, increased 8.6 percent year-over-year to 22.90 billion.



The passenger load factor for the month grew 1.2 percentage points to 76.2 percent from the previous year.



The airline carried a total of 8.79 million passengers in the recent month, up 13.1 percent from last year.



