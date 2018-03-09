Klövern AB (publ): Klövern publishes prospectus and applies for listing of bond loan on Nasdaq Stockholm

Klövern AB (publ) announced on 25 January 2018 the issuance of an unsecured bond loan in the total amount of SEK 1,500 million under a framework amount of SEK 2,500 million. The bond loan has a duration of approximately three years and a variable interest rate of three-month STIBOR + 350 basis points with final maturity in February 2021.

Klövern has applied for listing of the bond loan at the Corporate Bond list on Nasdaq Stockholm. The first day of trading is expected to be 12 March 2018.

Klövern has in relation thereto prepared a prospectus. The prospectus has today been approved by and registered with the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority in accordance with the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act (Swedish: lagen (1991:980) om handel med finansiella instrument). The prospectus will be available at the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority's website (www.fi.se) and Klövern's website (www.klovern.se). Paper copies may be obtained at Klövern's office in Nyköping.

Rutger Arnhult, CEO, +46 70-458 24 70, rutger.arnhult@klovern.se

Lars Norrby, IR, +46 76-777 38 00, lars.norrby@klovern.se

