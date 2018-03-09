Technavio market research analysts forecast the global mosquito repellents and care market to grow at a CAGR of above 5% during the period 2018-2022, according to their latest report.

This market research report segments the global mosquito repellents and care market into the following products, including self-applicable and others and key regions, including the Americas, APAC, and EMEA.

In this report, Technavio analysts highlight the increase in the number of awareness campaigns by government organizations and competitors as a key factor contributing to the growth of the global mosquito repellents and care market:

Increase in the number of awareness campaigns by government organizations and competitors

The major factor driving the global mosquito repellents and care market is an increase in the number of awareness campaigns by government organizations as well as competitors for the use of mosquito repellents. Competitors are focusing on promoting their products through integrated communication platforms, such as TVs, newspapers, billboards, hoardings, the internet, and radio, to create awareness about mosquito-borne diseases as well as demand for their products.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for consumer services and personal care, "Marketing initiatives like TV commercials are regionalized, based on different countries and regions so that competitors can connect with specific consumer segments. They position their products strategically to influence the purchase decision of consumers. Competitors launch various campaigns to spread awareness of the harmful diseases spread by mosquitoes. Such marketing initiatives and awareness campaigns fuel the growth of the global mosquito repellents and care market."

Global mosquito repellents and care market segmentation

Of the two major products, the others segment, which consists of coils, sprays, and vaporizers, held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for nearly 63% of the market. The market share for this application is expected to increase by 2022.

APAC was the leading region for the global mosquito repellents and care market in 2017, accounting for a market share of 56%. By 2022, APAC is expected to witness a growth of more than 1%.

