Asiakastieto Group Oyj: Asiakastieto Group's Annual Report 2017 and Corporate Governance Statement published

ASIAKASTIETO GROUP PLC, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 9 MARCH 2018 AT 4.40 P.M. EET

Asiakastieto Group's Annual Report 2017 and Corporate Governance Statement published

Asiakastieto Group's Annual Report 2017 and Corporate Governance Statement have been published in Finnish and in English on the Group's investor website http://investors.asiakastieto.fi/ (http://investors.asiakastieto.fi/)

The Annual Report is also attached to this release in PDF format.

The Annual Report includes Financial Statements, Board of Directors' report, Auditor's report and Corporate Governance Statement. The Corporate Governance Statement has also been published as a separate PDF document on the Group's investor website http://investors.asiakastieto.fi/?page_id=42 (http://investors.asiakastieto.fi/?page_id=42) as well as an attachment to this release.

ASIAKASTIETO GROUP PLC

For further information:

Pia Katila

Investor Relations Manager

tel. +358 10 270 7056

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd

major media

investors.asiakastieto.fi

Asiakastieto Group is one of the leading Finnish providers of business and consumer information services. The Group's products and services are primarily used for risk management, finance and administration, decision-making and sales and marketing purposes. At the end of 2017, the Group had around 19 500 clients, of which 10 500 were contractual clients. The Group serves several industries, the largest ones including finance and banking as well as wholesale and retail sectors and expert service companies. In 2017, the Group's net sales were EUR 56,2 million and it had 156 employees at the end of 2017. Asiakastieto Group is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki with the ticker ATG1V. More information about Asiakastieto Group is available at www.asiakastieto.fi.

